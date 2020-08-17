Huami Corp Partners with Aspen Imaging Healthcare

CUPERTINO, Calif. & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huami Corp. and Huami-USA (NYSE: HMI) and Aspen Imaging Healthcare today announced signing a letter of intent for joint future development.

Joint development is anticipated in several areas, including collaboration on product roadmaps to find areas where proprietary technologies can be shared or new solutions created; global distribution, marketing and support; and potential investment in Aspen Imaging.

“Aspen Imaging is pioneering new technology that is disrupting medical imaging,” said Mike Yeung, chief operating officer at Huami. “Huami has established a strong global position in smart health technology for consumers. We expect that collaboration together will help accelerate the newer side of our strategy to connect health with technology for the institutional and delivery side of healthcare.”

"We are excited to partner with Huami,” said Jay Kim, founder and chief technology officer at Aspen Imaging Healthcare. “Each company brings unique technology to the table, and the possibilities that exist between combining wearable technology with our medical imaging products could greatly enhance the user experience, and overall hospital workflow."

About Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)

Huami’s mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 26% of global category shipments1. Huami Corp is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

About Aspen Imaging Healthcare:

Aspen Imaging Healthcare is innovating new technology to provide best-in-class medical imaging solutions for clinical end-users including X-Ray systems, C-arms, and portables. The company was founded in 2015 by Albert WonSeok Kim, and is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with manufacturing in the United States, and distribution in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and South Korea.