Equus Workforce Solutions Utilizes LinkedIn to Help America's Unemployed Learn New Skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equus Workforce Solutions (Equus), the nation's largest and most comprehensive provider of workforce services, will help users build vital technical and soft skills through a new agreement with LinkedIn Learning. The new program will provide all Equus workforce operations with access to LinkedIn Learning's full catalog of more than 16,000 online courses in seven languages taught by real-world industry experts.

With access to LinkedIn Learning, job seekers can take advantage of courses to build relevant skills for in-demand roles, hone job search strategies, learn to network effectively, and invest in their overall career development. They can even brush up on foundational knowledge areas with Continuing Education Unit (CEU) courses. This content is now available to all Equus customers and clients at no additional cost, and it can be accessed via The Academy, Equus' online training platform.

"By bringing LinkedIn Learning courses to the Equus online training platform, we can expand learning opportunities for our workforce professionals and the job seekers we and our partners serve," said Mark Douglass, President of Equus Workforce Solutions. "The ease of access and variety and depth of courses by LinkedIn Learning, coupled with The Academy's existing virtual learning tools, will allow job seekers to increase their knowledge and skills resulting in an enhanced value proposition to current and prospective employers."

LinkedIn Learning provides courses for the most in-demand business, technical, and creative skills. The platform is user-friendly, optimized for both desktop and mobile use, and is available 24/7, offline or online, in a variety of formats, including video, audio, and text-only.

https://learning.linkedin.com/

About Equus Workforce Solutions

Equus Workforce Solutions, formerly ResCare Workforce Services, is the nation's leading and most comprehensive provider of workforce development services in North America. Our 50+ year legacy of experience encompasses the development, design, and delivery of demand-driven workforce solutions. A dedicated and passionate team of more than 2,500 workforce professionals put the industry's best practices to work across more than 350 North American locations, assisting over 1.9 million job seekers and thousands of employers annually. Equus Workforce Solutions is the largest for-profit workforce development company in the United States.

For more information, visit https://equusworks.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.