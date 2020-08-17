Tutor Perini Announces Low Bid for a $403 Million Commuter Rail Expansion Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that South Coast Rail Constructors, a joint venture between the Company and The Middlesex Corporation, the managing partner, has been identified by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as the apparent low bidder for the South Coast Rail, Middleborough Secondary & New Bedford Main Line Commuter Rail Expansion Project in Massachusetts. The anticipated contract value is approximately $403 million. The project scope of work includes construction of approximately 25 miles of trackway and signal systems, and four new stations with two pedestrian bridges at one of the stations.

The Company anticipates booking its portion of the contract value into backlog in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.