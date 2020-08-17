Romance Awareness Month: Maria Sophocles, MD Spotlights Intimacy, Sex & Women’s Health Needs

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When considering the many aspects of a healthy relationship, the importance of intimacy and safe, enjoyable sex is at the top of the list no matter what age or stage of life a woman might be in. Maria Sophocles, MD, OB/GYN and Director of Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, NJ sees patients of all ages and stresses that a pleasurable, fulfilling sex life is possible at any point in a woman’s life as long as she prioritizes her wants, needs, and sexual health.

“As a practicing OB/GYN, my patients provide unique insights into what women endure during various life stages. The consensus – it is completely normal to feel and act differently about sex at age 35 than 65. As women age, our bodies change and so do our wants and needs,” says Sophocles. “While every woman’s journey is unique, it’s important to prioritize sexual health and wellness to maintain healthy relationships and ensuing sex lives.”

Dr. Sophocles provides the following tips for women at any stage:

Early 20’s-late 20’s: Party on-but take note! As newfound independence is celebrated and new jobs, careers, and relationships form, so does the possibility of new sexual partners. Increased sexual activity can introduce higher levels of bacteria into the delicately balanced vaginal ecosystem and can throw off healthy levels of vaginal pH. So, do practice safe sex, urinate before and after sex, and take a daily vaginal probiotic like RepHresh Pro-B, which helps to balance out the good and bad bacteria in the vagina. 30’s: As many women focus on their future and building a family, one in eight couples struggle with infertility, so it’s important to stay on top of menstrual cycles and schedule regular OB/GYN appointments. When trying to conceive, make sure the lubricant you use is fertility-friendly, like Pre-Seed. Additionally, keep accurate pregnancy tests on hand that can provide an early result such as First Response. 40’s-50’s: Perimenopause and menopause mark these decades, signaling symptoms like hot flashes, weight grain, vaginal dryness, and changes in sex drive which can mean painful sex. A vaginal, estrogen-free moisturizer like Replens soothes dry vaginal cells and lasts for 3-days after insertion. 60’s and beyond: As many find themselves ‘empty nesters,’ it’s a great time to focus on each other and shake things up in the bedroom to keep long term relationships exciting. Consider keeping a long-lasting, silicone lube like Replens Silky Smooth next to the bed to maximize comfort and eliminate painful sex.

“Regardless of age, women should be having healthy, satisfying and intimate connections with their partners,” adds Sophocles. “Don’t hesitate to bring up issues with your partner and communicate your needs – this will go a long way in ensuring a successful and happy relationship no matter what stage you are in life.”