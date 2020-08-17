BET Her, the Network Dedicated to Black Women, Partners With PlayersTV to Air Kyrie Irving’s Breonna Taylor Special, “#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, BET Her announced the airing of “#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor,” produced by six-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving. On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot in her home by Louisville police enforcement, executing a no-knock search warrant. The warrant was not issued for Breonna Taylor. More than three months later, the officers responsible for her death still walk the streets as free men. The one-hour special explores the importance of movements like #SayHerName and examines how Breonna’s murder highlights the lack of awareness around Black women victims of police brutality. Premiering Saturday, August 22 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET Her, “#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor,” will feature panel conversations with leading voices on the frontlines of the movement, including six-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, award-winning artist Common, acclaimed journalist Jemele Hill, author Dr. Brittney Cooper, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza. Additionally, the special will provide viewers with several actionable steps to drive change and demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor. An encore presentation of “#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor,” will air Saturday, August 29 at 11 PM ET/PT on BET.

“It is critical to magnify how Black women are, tragically, also subject to lethal police brutality, and we must demand that Breonna Taylor’s killers are brought to justice. We are committed to utilizing our platforms to drive awareness and sustainable impact. We stand in solidarity with Breonna’s family and all of the voices on the frontlines fighting for justice to be served.” said Scott Mills, President, BET.

“Too often, there is silence when Black Women are killed by law enforcement. While millions of protestors have taken to the streets demanding change, we must continue calling for justice for Breonna Taylor whose case remains largely disconnected from the broader narrative,” said Tavia Pitts, VP of Ad Sales, "BET Her is dedicated to bringing awareness to important issues directly affecting the Black community, specifically Black women. We are proud to partner with Kyrie, PlayersTV, and the many leading voices in the frontlines fighting for bold reforms that address racially biased policing and misuse of force. Together, we will not be ignored.”

Throughout the broadcast, specific calls to action will be made available to the public, including:

Dial 844-298-2731 to demand Louisville City Leadership get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor via Color of Change.

Check your voter registration status and register to vote at Vote.Org.

Sign the Justice For Breonna Taylor petition today on Change.Org.

CALL Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron at 502-696-5300 and demand he charge the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor via Until Freedom.

Post on social media using #SayHerName and #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor to raise awareness about Breonna's case.

The program is also supported by Color Of Change, Vote.org, Until Freedom, Black Future's Lab, The Gathering For Justice, MoveOn, Vera Institute For Justice, Harness, ACLU, Campaign Zero, Imagine Justice and PlayersTV.

“#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor,” joins BET’s roster of programs produced from its media-focused initiative “Content For Change.” The initiative helps address systemic racism, and inequities in America including racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health, and civic participation.

For more details on “#SayHerName, Justice For Breonna Taylor,” please visit www.bet.com and follow @BETHerTV & @BETNews across social platforms to join the conversation using the hashtag #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.

