Roark Capital Invests in Divisions Maintenance Group

NEWPORT, Ky. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roark Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announced today that its affiliate has closed on an investment in Divisions Maintenance Group.

Divisions Maintenance Group is a tech-based provider of integrated facilities maintenance services for prominent retail chains, pharmacies, grocery stores, warehouses, distribution centers, and REITs across more than 46,000 locations in all 50 states. DMG’s proprietary systems and technology connect customers with maintenance solutions to transform their facility program by managing vendors, collecting data, and maximizing cost-savings. The Newport, Kentucky-based company leverages its unique operating model, industry-leading technology and growing network of more than 5,700 independent service providers to consistently deliver the highest quality service.

Gary Mitchell, President and CEO of DMG, said “We are delighted to partner with Roark. The transaction process was seamless; the Roark team did exactly what they said they would do every step of the way, and their operational expertise, great culture, and deep need-based multi-unit services experience will help us further accelerate our growth.”

Mike Thompson, Managing Director at Roark, said, “DMG’s customer-first focus, leading technology platform, and dedication to its core principles drives unmatched quality and service delivery. We are thrilled to partner with Gary and Kyle.”

Since its founding in 1999, DMG has experienced tremendous annual growth. This strategic partnership with Roark will help sustain that track record by enabling the business to attract and retain top talent, further amplifying DMG’s operations and positioning the organization to remain a forerunner in the facility services industry through its leading software, dynamic team structure, and strong customer portfolio.

Kyle Murray, Chief Strategy Officer of DMG, added, “As we looked forward to continued growth, we needed a partner that aligned with our values and rapid growth vision and could help advance DMG in a meaningful and intentional way. Roark’s partnership will provide just that – the capital and know-how to invest in world-class systems and people to ignite the next stage of growth.”

Divisions is Roark’s 42nd platform investment and its 12th business services platform investment.

About Divisions Maintenance Group

Located in Newport, Kentucky, Divisions Maintenance Group, was founded in 1999 by President and CEO Gary Mitchell. As a tech-based company in the facility maintenance industry, DMG is one of the fastest growing private enterprises in the Tri-State area handling thousands of properties across the country. DMG provides integrated facilities maintenance services for its nationwide retailers and property management companies. DMG’s software-based technology connects customers with maintenance solutions to transform their facility program by utilizing software to manage vendors, collect data, and maximize cost-savings. DMG continues to experience rapid growth with 46 offices district offices nationwide. The company today services over 46,000 locations with over 5,700 vendors. Please visit www.divisionsmg.com to learn more.

About Roark Capital

Roark focuses on franchised and multi-unit business models in the retail, restaurant, consumer and business services sectors. Since inception, affiliates of Roark have invested in 77 franchise/multi-unit brands which generate approximately $41 billion in annual system revenues from 39,000 locations in 50 states and 81 countries. For more information, please visit www.roarkcapital.com.