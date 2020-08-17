Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Endorsement Partnership with the Australia-Latin America Business Council

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have been selected by the Australia-Latin America Business Council (“ALABC”) board as the preferred provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for ALABC members across Australia.

Through this partnership, ALABC’s 800+ members and their respective companies, who qualify, will be able to gain access to and utilize Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure, particularly as it relates to exotic currencies in Latin America, for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable ALABC’s qualified members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Cambridge is incredibly excited about our new partnership with the Australia-Latin America Business Council. We are confident that their members will benefit significantly from our innovative cross-border payments and foreign exchange solutions, particularly when making payments in exotic currencies across Latin America,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “The Cambridge team is very proud to be associated with ALABC and looks forward to helping their members across Australia grow their businesses and provide products for their cross-border payment and foreign exchange needs.”

“The ALABC board is continually looking for opportunities to partner with organizations that offer our members access to solutions that can enhance their global business operations. Given that our members routinely transact in hard-to-reach markets across Latin America, we feel strongly that Cambridge’s innovative international payments and foreign exchange solutions, and in particular their Emerging Markets team that specializes in making payments in exotic currencies, will greatly benefit our members,” said Marcelo Salas, Chief Executive Officer, ALABC. “We look forward to working with the Cambridge team as they help steer our members through the sometimes complex foreign exchange process and offer creative solutions to meet our member’s needs.”

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments1, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Australia-Latin America Business Council

ALABC was established in 1989, and today our membership is comprised of leading companies, organizations and individuals who are at the forefront of forging business links between Australia and Latin America.

We attract a wide range of organizations from large multinationals to small companies, consultants and professionals to our membership base, from economic sectors such as resources, mining services and technology, education, agriculture, manufacturing, transport, and professional services firms. The diversity of our membership reflects the growing trade linkages between Australia and Latin America, and guarantees a strong network of experienced business people who are committed to developing business in the region. Learn more at www.alabc.com.au.

1Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of Cambridge Mercantile Corp.