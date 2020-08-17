Designs Direct Selects PlumSlice Labs, Inc. to Streamline Product Development

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlumSlice Labs, Inc., a leading provider of omnichannel product experience management for consumer brands and retailers, today announced Designs Direct Creative Group, a provider of home décor solutions and products to retailers, has selected PlumSlice’s Product Platform to streamline product development.

Efficiently reaching customers whenever, wherever, and on any device is critical for modern retail. With the PlumSlice Product Platform, Designs Direct will be able to manage design specifications and streamline product development for their retail partners. PlumSlice’s Enterprise Workflow and easily searchable database with linked digital assets will drive efficiency and ensure ease of access to their current and historical designs. Designs Direct will also be able to improve collaboration between its partners and their customers, providing a faster time to market for products.

“PlumSlice took great care to understand our business, really listening and learning about where we are today and where we want to go,” said Mitchell Heidrich, Head of Business Development, Designs Direct. “Our team really appreciated getting under the hood and doing thorough due diligence on the architecture, ease of use, flexibility of the solution, as well as getting to know the PlumSlice team. The platform is going to make it easier than ever for our retail partners to get the engaging and valuable products they’ve come to expect from us.”

“Designs Direct did a very comprehensive evaluation of the market including head-to-head testing of several competitive solutions in order to find the best fit for their business and strategy,” said Lori Schafer, CEO at PlumSlice. “It is a privilege for us to be selected as their partner for this important initiative.”

About PlumSlice

PlumSlice helps retailers and brands buy better, go to market faster, and maximize sales and margin in today’s omnichannel global market. The PlumSlice Product Platform is anchored in real-time workflow collaboration and analytic insights so brands can be more agile and positively impact the bottom line. Its cloud-native solutions focus on Product Experience Management (PIM/DAM/MDM), Merchandising, and Supplier Collaboration. Learn more about our industry experts and solutions at https://www.plumslice.com.

About Designs Direct

Designs Direct, LLC is a full-service retail partner that has been providing home décor solutions and products to retailers of all sizes since 2002. Designs Direct develops merchandising programs and exclusive imagery and products on behalf of its retail partners. It specializes in direct import and dropship solutions and boasts one of the largest libraries of wholly owned artwork in the United States. To learn more about Designs Direct, visit https://www.designsdirectllc.com.