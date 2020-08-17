LG Chem Life Sciences and TransThera Biosciences Announce License Agreement for Potential Treatment of NASH and Other Chronic Inflammatory Conditions

SEOUL, South Korea & NANJING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Chem Life Sciences (“LG Chem”), a division of LG Chem, and TransThera Biosciences Co. Ltd. (“TransThera”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Nanjing, China, announced today that LG Chem has entered an exclusive license agreement with TransThera, for the development and commercialization of TransThera’s TT-01025, a highly selective oral small molecule inhibitor of Semicarbazide-Sensitive Amine Oxidase/Vascular Adhesion Protein-1 (SSAO/VAP-1) that has shown promising efficacy in pre-clinical investigation in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). TT-01025 is expected to enter Phase I trial in early 2021 in the US.

NASH is a chronic and progressive liver disease characterized by fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver, which can lead to fibrosis and impaired liver function. The disease can be silent for a long period of time, but once it accelerates, severe damage and liver cirrhosis can occur, which can significantly impact liver function or can even result in liver failure or liver cancer. There are as yet no globally approved drugs for the indication. The inhibition of SSAO/VAP-1 blocks oxidative conversion and leucocyte transmigration during inflammation processes and exhibits therapeutic potential across a range of chronic inflammatory conditions, including NASH.

Under the terms of the agreement, LG Chem will obtain exclusive worldwide rights, except Greater China region and Japan, to develop and commercialize TT-01025. TransThera will receive upfront payment as well as development and sales milestone payments, totaling up to $350M, plus tiered royalties on the annual net sales. LG Chem will be responsible for the further development, manufacturing and commercialization of TT-01025.

“Leveraging TransThera’s expertise in drug discovery and LG Chem Life Science’s capability in drug development, we are excited to expand our portfolio in NASH and other metabolic disorders,” said Dr. Jeewoong Son, President of LG Chem Life Sciences. “TT-01025 has a mechanism of action potentially synergistic with those in our own pipeline, making a perfect fit for our strategy to tackle the complex pathophysiology of NASH.”

Dr. Frank Wu, Chairman and CEO of TransThera, commented, “Open innovation is an important part of TransThera’s R&D strategy. We are very excited to collaborate with LG Chem, with its strong and broad expertise and capabilities, to expedite the global development of TT-01025. TT-01025 is a novel, highly differentiated VAP-1 inhibitor, with attributes of minimum CNS exposure and high selectivity, rendering its low risk of drug interactions. We look forward to working with LG Chem to deliver a potential innovative drug for the treatment of NASH patients.”

About LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem Life Sciences is a business division within LG Chem, engaged in the development, manufacturing, as well as commercializing pharmaceutical products globally. LG Chem Life Sciences seeks to expand and make global presence by focusing on key core therapeutic areas of Immunology, Oncology, and Metabolic Diseases (specifically, diabetes and related metabolic diseases). To achieve such, its strategy is to actively pursue global collaboration encompassing from asset-centric to strategic investment and collaboration.

About TransThera Biosciences

TransThera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, and inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.transtherabio.com.