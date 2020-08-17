Red Hat and Intuit Join Forces on Argo Project, Extending GitOps Community Innovation to Better Manage Multi-Cluster Cloud-Native Applications at Scale

RALEIGH, N.C. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Intuit Inc. today announced collaboration between the two companies on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. Argo CD makes it easier to manage configurations, definitions and environments for both Kubernetes itself and the applications it hosts using Git as the source of truth. Argo CD, open sourced by Intuit in January 2018, is also an incubation-level project within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and is currently deployed in production by many companies including Electronic Arts, Major League Baseball, Tesla, and Ticketmaster.

Argo CD and GitOps practices make it easier, safer and more repeatable for developers to deploy their applications to multiple Kubernetes clusters. Developers can automatically bring deployed applications to their desired state specified in version control systems, notably Git. GitOps practices also allow for maintaining full transparency through the version control system’s audit capabilities and provide a straightforward mechanism to roll back to any desired version - even across multiple Kubernetes clusters. In addition, Argo CD increases visibility into the state of deployed applications, alerting developers if these workloads have deviated from their desired states. IT operations teams can also gain more consistent deployment of Kubernetes clusters by managing these deployments out of Git, just like developers would with applications.

Red Hat will work with Intuit and other community members to expand the Argo project to encompass a broader range of corporate and individual contributors. The company will also contribute development resources and leadership in building open source ecosystems and expanding projects into industry standards, evidenced by its work in the Linux kernel, Kubernetes, Fedora, the CNCF and more.

Red Hat and Intuit will also look to bring Argo into the OpenShift ecosystem, where it is already a popular community-supported extension. The collaboration will help to smooth the path to an enterprise-supported solution based on Argo and GitOps principles for OpenShift. Red Hat will also expand the multi-cluster management capabilities in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes in order to integrate with Argo. This will help to further strengthen OpenShift’s leading configuration management and policy management capabilities across all Kubernetes infrastructure, on-premises and in public clouds.

Brad Micklea, vice president, Developer Tools, Program and Advocacy, Red Hat

“Red Hat contributes to, and helps to lead thousands of open source projects across the enterprise IT spectrum. We’re pleased to work with Intuit to further extend the reach and scale of the Argo technology. Argo, by increasing the transparency and reducing the risk of application deployments in hybrid and multi-cluster environments, makes it safer for teams to deploy more quickly and more frequently, giving organizations a competitive advantage in an increasingly application-centric business world.”

Pratik Wadher, Vice President, Development Platform, Intuit

“As Intuit built a new development platform on Kubernetes, we needed a Kubernetes-native tool to manage our application delivery. When we started the Argo CD project, we knew we needed to create a reliable, performant, and declarative continuous delivery tool for deploying thousands of microservices across hundreds of Kubernetes clusters using Git as the source of truth. We built Argo CD in the open from the beginning as we knew there was a gap in enterprise-ready CD tooling for the Kubernetes ecosystem and wanted to contribute to the community. Now that Argo is part of CNCF and we have so many users, it is time to collaborate with companies like Red Hat to set up open governance for long-term project growth.”

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide.

