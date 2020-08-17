CloudBlue Powers SB C&S Cloud Distribution

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro business, announced today that its technologies will drive cloud solutions and services offered by SB C&S, one of Japan’s largest technology distributors.

As part of the limited partnership agreement, CloudBlue’s suite of offerings will aid SB C&S to transact millions of cloud subscriptions from leading global vendors as well as a portfolio of local Japanese ISVs. Across phases, CloudBlue will be transacting millions of cloud service licenses, including Microsoft 365 and Dropbox. Further, the portfolio will grow to include more global SaaS and IaaS products.

To minimize cost and improve speed to market in onboarding and launching new products, and after a lengthy evaluation process, SB C&S chose CloudBlue as the platform that is better-suited for their modern distribution requirements.

“We are excited that SB C&S has chosen CloudBlue as the technology provider to help revolutionize cloud adoption and growth for their customers,” said Tarik Faouzi, vice president of CloudBlue. “For over a decade, CloudBlue has helped businesses across the globe overcome the challenges in bringing new products and services to market as well as the complexities in transacting business at scale.”

Kazuya Kusakawa, senior vice president of SB C&S, said, “At SB C&S, we provide our sales partners with access to the world’s leading technology solutions. We’re excited to be collaborating with CloudBlue, the world’s leading cloud platform provider, to shift our distribution businesses to next stage.”

About SB C&S Corp.

SB C&S distributes various IT-related products, the original business of the SoftBank Group, and also manufactures and markets “SoftBank SELECTION” mobile accessories. Additionally, by leveraging SoftBank Group synergies, SB C&S provides ICT solutions that combine mobile and fixed-line infrastructure with ICT-related products for corporate customers, web services for various mobile devices, and e-procurement services. For more information, please visit https://cas.softbank.jp.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world’s best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers, and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue’s leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world’s largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions.

More at www.cloudblue.com.