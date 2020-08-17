Clear Hedge Capital, Gawah Holdings Inc., and BitGo Prime Partner to Focus Exclusively on Large Institutional Loans of Digital Assets

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Clear Hedge Capital, a boutique lending group for alternative investment vehicles, and BitGo Prime, the first digital asset financial services company to offer a deeply integrated solution with lending, trading and custody, have come to an agreement to collaborate and focus exclusively on providing loans in the digital asset space to institutions with loan sizes of $10M and above.

BitGo Prime provides institutional investors with best-in-class service, increased liquidity, fast execution and competitive aggregate pricing. Through BitGo Prime’s industry-leading lending services, institutional clients have a trusted partner that delivers superior access to supply and world class client service. BitGo Prime’s lending and trading services were built by a Wall Street team that understands institutional investing and clients’ needs.

On the collaboration with BitGo, Founder and CEO, Richard Tan said, “This provides an opportunity to offer a lending service that was not previously available to institutions. We are excited to see how this partnership with BitGo enables Clear Hedge to bring traditional credit investors into this new asset class.”

Nick Carmi, CEO, BitGo Prime added, “Both Clear Hedge and BitGo Prime are focused on building deep, trusted relationships with large institutional clients to deliver a blend of Wall Street’s sophisticated understanding of the lending business and the best of Silicon Valley’s technology and innovation for digital assets.”

Suhail Al Ansari, Deputy Vice Chairman of Gawah Holdings Inc. said, “The foundation of our commitment to Clear Hedge was based on a recognition of a niche opportunity identified by the leadership team. Partnering with a global leader like BitGo, would allow Clear Hedge to utilize its vast experience in structuring institutional loans and to add to BitGo’s expanding lending services.”

About Clear Hedge Capital

Clear Hedge Capital is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Clear Hedge is a lending specialist with experience aiding hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, broker dealers, and other alternative investment vehicles acquire financing for multiple purposes including: asset-growth financing, enhanced leverage, liquidity solutions, and other bespoke financing needs, when capital may not otherwise be available from traditional institutional sources.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with liquidity, custody, and security solutions. In 2020, the company launched BitGo Prime, the first and only integrated solution with lending, trading and qualified custody, as well as BitGo Portfolio and Tax solutions. BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets, was launched in 2018. BitGo processes over 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 250 coins and tokens. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. BitGo is backed by Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, Digital Currency Group, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.

Custody services are currently offered through BitGo Trust Company, a South Dakota chartered trust company. BitGo is not registered with the SEC, and does not offer legal, tax, investment, or other advice. CA lending license pending. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.