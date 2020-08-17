Texas Southern University Migrates to the Cloud with Ellucian

HOUSTON & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Texas Southern University (TSU) has gone live with Ellucian Banner Cloud, a powerful enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed specifically for higher education.

In 2019, TSU elected to expand its relationship with Ellucian through RENEW 2022, a collaborative digital transformation initiative designed to improve university experiences with technology for students, faculty and staff. As part of this initiative, TSU started its move to Banner Cloud, leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of One Ellucian (Cloud, Managed Services, Professional Services and Subscription Services). In less than nine months the institution successfully went live with Banner Cloud.

“Moving to the cloud with Ellucian is part of our strategy to use cloud, mobility, and virtualization to leap forward and accelerate our transformation toward enhanced student services at TSU,” said Texas Southern University Interim President Kenneth Huewitt. “RENEW 2022 has intentionally focused our administrative resources on streamlining business processes to increase Operational Efficiency and Enhancement of Student Success.”

“We are excited to partner with Ellucian on RENEW 2022 to maximize our investments in the technology that supports and accelerates student success and empowers faculty and staff, and to implement industry proven best practices in higher education that will streamline business processes and bring technology innovation to HBCUs,” said Texas Southern University Vice President for Information Technology Dr. Mario Berry. “Moving Banner to the cloud was an important step in our digital transformation and will offer tremendous benefits to the university and its students, particularly during this industry-wide adjustment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Throughout our long history together, we have been proud to grow alongside Texas Southern University and now look forward to supporting the next phase of their digital transformation in the cloud,” said Ellucian Chief Customer Officer Chris Collins. “Our strong partnership allows Ellucian to work closely with TSU to identify the most strategic solutions that will support long-term institutional goals such as RENEW 2022. This effort will elevate the constituent experience and cement TSU as an example of innovation in higher education, and more specifically in the HBCU community.”

Advanced Capabilities and Enhanced Support Enabling Success in Challenging Times

Ellucian has been in partnership with TSU since the implementation of Banner ERP solution in 1993, and the ongoing partnership allowed Ellucian to become an integral part of the TSU community. RENEW 2022 serves as the anchor for all of the university's IT activities through 2022 and is driving digital transformation and institutional culture change by maximizing investments in critical technologies and strengthening overall IT strategy and execution. The collaborative initiative has helped shape cloud strategy, not only with the implementation of Banner, but also for future advancements that could make university operations available to students remotely, without being campus-dependent.

Ellucian Banner is built for flexibility and empowers institutions to efficiently and effectively manage all human resources, finance, and student information processes in a modern digital environment. Ellucian’s managed cloud lifts the burden of system support from the institution, empowering TSU’s IT team to focus on its core mission of providing its students and staff with an advanced digital experience. With Banner Cloud, TSU will experience the benefits of a configurable solution, without a tedious implementation process and heavy strain on its IT staff.

The cloud-based environment offers greater disaster recovery and business continuity features that became immediately important due to recent critical infrastructure challenges in the city of Houston, which include electrical, wastewater and drainage issues. These municipal challenges combined with going live during the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant obstacles and early successes for this solution.

Ellucian Banner will help the institution deliver a coherent student experience and achieve better organizational alignment through data integration across departments, and the managed cloud delivery model will enhance scalability and security, providing additional protection and support for disaster recovery or security risks the college may encounter in the future. By strengthening its digital presence, the community college will drive student engagement and productivity, enable greater visibility into academic standing and streamline business processes with one unified solution.

