Accenture and Anglo American Extend Technology Services Agreement

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and global mining company Anglo American have signed an agreement to extend Accenture’s role as a strategic IT services provider to 2023.

The new agreement will help accelerate the development of Anglo American’s information management (IM) capabilities with new technologies and delivery practices through a collaborative approach to drive innovation.

It builds on an already successful relationship between the two companies that began in 2011 when Accenture was selected as a key technology services provider.

“Prior to the extension of the agreement, Anglo American and Accenture worked together to co-create future services and determine key priorities,” said Pavan Sethi, managing director for Accenture Technology in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “We are honored to continue our work with Anglo American and help fulfil their IM ambitions and mandate.”

