National Honey Board and Project Apis m. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day With Launch of Bee Health Collective Website

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of National Honey Bee Day, the National Honey Board and Project Apis m. have partnered with several industry organizations to launch a new offering: The Bee Health Collective website. The Bee Health Collective website is an effort to gather and share content and credible information about honey bee health, scientific research, the beekeeping industry, and how these relate to agriculture, resource management and the food supply.

National Honey Bee Day, taking place this year on August 15, was established 11 years ago by passionate beekeepers to bring awareness to the benefits and environmental needs of honey bees.

Initiated by Project Apis m. and the National Honey Board in 2019, the Bee Health Collective website serves as a 'one-stop-shop' for information about bee health in the United States.

Site features include:

Databases of scientific research projects since 2009, as well as a listing of US researchers working in this field;

of scientific research projects since 2009, as well as a listing of US researchers working in this field; Bee Health Metrics presented through infographics, images and narrative about topics such as honey bee health, beekeeping, pollination and honey;

presented through infographics, images and narrative about topics such as honey bee health, beekeeping, pollination and honey; Bee Bulletin Board showing bee-related job postings and funding opportunities, including beekeeping, bee research, grants and scholarships.

"We’re thrilled to partner with several like-minded organizations on this important initiative," said Margaret Lombard, National Honey Board CEO. "By joining together as a community, we have the ability to make a real impact on the accessibility of data about the health and sustainability of honey bees and their impacts on the nation's food supply.”

Added Danielle Downey, executive director for Project Apis m., "This new resource is so exciting because we now have current and accurate information readily available to scientists and the industry to use. It furthers our mission of protecting the health of honey bees while improving crop production."

To learn more about the Bee Health Collective, visit www.BeeHealthCollective.org.

ABOUT NATIONAL HONEY BOARD

The NHB is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

ABOUT PROJECT APIS M.

Project Apis m. (PAm) is the go-to organization at the interface of honey bees and pollinated crops. Since 2006, we've infused over $8.5 million into honey bee health research and $2.9 million into forage programs resulting in better pollination and increased crop yields for growers, as well as fewer hive losses and better honey production for beekeepers. We work closely with commercial beekeepers, growers and top bee scientists in the USA and Canada to fund projects and direct strategic efforts focused on practical solutions. PAm funds studies, offers graduate scholarships to encourage careers in pursuit of science-based solutions to honey bee challenges, and expands efforts to put forage on the landscape where bees need it most. We are a non-profit 501 (c) (5) organization governed by an eleven-member board of stakeholders representing major national and state industry organizations, and an additional seven-member Science Advisory. Learn more at www.projectapism.org.

NATIONAL HONEY BOARD

PO Box 2189

Longmont, CO 80502

Phone: (303) 776-2337

www.honey.com