CoreLogic Provides Details on November 17 Special Meeting

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today responded to a request by Senator Investment Group LP that CoreLogic enter into an agreement with respect to the previously announced November 17 Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Chairman Paul Folino said, “Given the proactive public commitment we have made to hold a Special Meeting on November 17 to address the business proposed by Senator and Cannae, and the specificity we are providing today, we believe their consent solicitation is unnecessary, as is the agreement Senator has asked us to sign. Our Board is focused on shareholder value, and we believe shareholders will understand these tactics are designed to distract from a proposal that significantly undervalues CoreLogic.”

In the interest of transparency for shareholders, CoreLogic is today providing the following information which will be included in its proxy statement for the Special Meeting:

At the Special Meeting, shareholders will vote on:

Removal of up to nine CoreLogic directors identified by Senator and Cannae

Nomination of nine individuals proposed by Senator and Cannae for appointment to CoreLogic's Board to fill vacancies resulting from removal of current CoreLogic directors at the Special Meeting

Two proposals relating to amendments to CoreLogic's bylaws that Senator and Cannae have indicated they intend to propose

If current CoreLogic directors are removed at the Special Meeting, the remaining directors will, subject to applicable law, fill the resulting vacancies with the Senator and Cannae nominees, if any, who receive the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority in voting power of CoreLogic's stock present at the Special Meeting. If the number of Senator and Cannae nominees approved by stockholders exceeds the number of vacancies on the Board resulting from removals, the Board will fill such vacancies with the nominees receiving the highest number of affirmative votes, subject to applicable law.

Shareholders need take no action at this time.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to CoreLogic and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is serving as CoreLogic’s legal advisor.

