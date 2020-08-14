The New Home Company Partners with Zillow Offers to Simplify Process for Buyers with Homes to Sell

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New Home Company (NEW HOME) (NYSE: NWHM) today announced a partnership with Zillow Offers to simplify the process for buyers with homes to sell at its communities throughout California and Arizona. The program is geared to NEW HOME buyers that are simultaneously selling their existing home and can receive a cash offer directly from Zillow, if their home meets certain criteria, allowing them to safely move when they’re ready with no showings or repairs to manage.

Those selling their current home through Zillow Offers while buying from NEW HOME will also enjoy an extended closing period of up to eight months, so they don't have to worry about timing the sale of their existing home with the move-in date of their newly constructed residence. This will help them avoid moving twice or carrying two mortgages at the same time.

“Many purchasers of new homes are also trying to sell their current home at the same time as buying, which is stressful,” said Lucy Wohltman, Vice President of New Construction at Zillow. “Not only are these buyers trying to prepare for open houses and align timelines, they can be struggling with the daunting reality of owning two homes at once. At its core, Zillow Offers was designed to alleviate these pain points by giving homeowners a quick and efficient way to sell their home in time to purchase their next. By partnering with The New Home Company through Zillow Offers, we're excited to bring this ease and flexibility to a greater share of home shoppers in the western U.S.”

For NEW HOME, Zillow Offers is another component of its dedication to award-winning customer care. The company has been recognized multiple times for providing the best purchase and ownership experiences in the country by the national customer satisfaction “Eliant Awards.”

“Zillow Offers is an added benefit to our talented group of sales managers in keeping up with demand at many of our communities,” said Joan Webb, Chief Marketing Officer for NEW HOME. “A concrete offer from Zillow will take away many of the surprises that can arise during the purchase process. This will ultimately help us increase home sales, eliminate contingencies and lower the risk of cancelled transactions.”

For more information on the Zillow Offers partnership with NEW HOME, visit www.Zillow.com/NWHM. To view all of the current and coming soon communities by NEW HOME, visit www.NWHM.com.

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Award’s multi-divisional builder segment. NEW HOME was twice named to the Inc. Magazine Founders 40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong entrepreneurial spirit. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.