MJH Life Sciences™ Hosts Expert-Driven “Debating the Road Back to School” Live Webinar

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support pediatricians, pharmacists and primary care physicians as schools reopen during the pandemic, MJH Life Sciences™ today announced it will host “Debating the Road Back to School,” a free, live, one-hour webinar on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. EDT.

August traditionally kicks off back-to-school time in the United States, but this year presents challenges as the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases increases each day in many parts of the country. As a result, school administrators, nurses and teachers are trying to reopen while protecting student safety and preventing new infections.

This panel discussion will feature some of the biggest names in the pediatric and pharmacy fields, who will discuss Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, how to return to school safely and how to counsel parents through this confusing time. They’ll also address the pros and cons of adding the new coronavirus to the list of state-mandated immunizations for children once a vaccine is available.

The moderator will be Kathleen Kenny, Pharm.D., the president and CEO of Med Ink Exec, and panelists include Donna Hallas, Ph.D., PPCNP-BC, CPNP, PMHS, FAANP, FAAN, a clinical professor and the director of the pediatric nurse practitioner program at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, and Paul Lipkin, M.D., an associate professor of pediatrics at Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“From the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, we recognized how important it was for our audiences to receive impartial, up-to-the-minute, science-based information and education about the crisis,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president, and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “That’s why we began immediately creating detailed, COVID-specific content and webinars relevant to all medical specialties (for example, our ‘Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: A new wrinkle in COVID-19’ webinar), including fielding research into pandemic has affected physician’s practices today and into the future the most recent success of the widely attended and highly rated “COVID-19: A Race for a Vaccine” webinar, we decided to host another educational and time-sensitive webinar to support these clinicians on the front lines.”

During the webinar, the panelists will provide insight on the following pressing questions:

Can children return to school and be in classroom environments that ensure health and well-being for all?

What factors must be considered when creating reopening policies, in terms of masks, testing and infection-prevention methods?

Where do children fall on the list of recipients once a vaccine is made available, and will that immunization be mandated?

To learn more and to register, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH Life Sciences™ combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.