E Ink and TCL CSOT Partner for World’s First 8.5 Generation Production Line to Manufacture ePaper TFT Backplanes

E Ink Holdings, the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, and TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd) will cooperate together in the production of ePaper TFT backplanes and the promotion of large-sized ePaper Signage to the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E Ink Holdings, the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, and TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd) will cooperate together in the production of ePaper TFT backplanes and the promotion of large-sized ePaper Signage to the market.

Under the Agreement, TCL CSOT will manufacture 42-inch ePaper TFT backplanes using an 8.5 generation production line. This will be the first time large-size ePaper backplanes have been manufactured in an 8.5 generation facility, and it will be the largest generation factory in the world to manufacture ePaper TFT backplanes. This will not only help optimize the cost-effectiveness of the production, but will also help to increase efficiencies.

“E Ink has long been devoted to developing the ePaper ecosystem. From the manufacturing of ePaper to extending the applications of ePaper, we actively look for like-minded partners to expand the supply chain and work with customers,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. "TCL CSOT has been ranked one of the top companies for large-size panels. Their dedication and achievements in LCD and OLED products are well known, and we are pleased they are working with E Ink to increase production, improve quality and broaden the ePaper ecosystem.”

“The cooperation between TCL CSOT and E Ink, the global leading company in the ePaper industry, will promote further market adoption of ePaper. This aligns with the development strategy of TCL CSOT and will help advance our technical competitiveness in this new type of display,” said Zhao Jun, Senior Vice President of TCL CSOT and General Manager of Large-Size Panel Business Group. “To achieve this strategic goal, TCL CSOT will fully support this project with technical cooperation and resource protection. TCL CSOT will also continue to strengthen their cooperation with E Ink, to deepen our technical exchange and business cooperation in the area of new displays, build more diversified, quality products, and to help our customers fulfill their product goals.”

E Ink is the recognized leader and innovator in electronic ink technology, with over 1500 U.S. patents, and over 2500 worldwide patents. E Ink continues to aggressively fund and place corporate priority on innovation, invention, and the expansion of the ePaper ecosystem and market growth.

About E Ink:

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd), established in November, 2009, is a company committed to innovation in semiconductor display. TCL CSOT has four manufacturing centers in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhouand India, with six panel production lines currently commissioned in China, providing panels & modules of TV as well as mobile products. TCL CSOT has advanced display technologies such as Mini-LED, Micro-LED, OLED, and Ink Jet Printing. The products range from large, small & medium display panel and touch modules, interactive white board, video wall, automotive display, and gaming monitors, which further contributes to the core competence in the global panel industry.