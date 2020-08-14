WNS Wins Strategic Finance & Accounting Contract with EV Cargo

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced a strategic contract win with EV Cargo, a global logistics company providing mission-critical supply chain services to the world’s leading brands. EV Cargo is partnering with WNS to build and manage an integrated Finance & Accounting (F&A) operations solution for its expanding worldwide business.

WNS will leverage its Shipping & Logistics experience and F&A expertise to help EV Cargo build a consolidated operating model including a Shared Services Center, and provide support in designing their new financial Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

"We are delighted to be chosen as a strategic partner by EV Cargo. We are committed to co-creating a joint vision for the future – standardizing and consolidating EV Cargo’s F&A operations, building agility, and driving business transformation led by technology and analytics,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“EV Cargo is on a journey to become a global logistics technology leader, managing supply chains for the world’s leading brands. We are excited to partner with WNS on critical elements of our value creation plans, spanning execution of our digital strategy, implementation of a robust and comprehensive financial ERP system across our global subsidiaries, and creation of our EV Cargo F&A platform,” said Heath Zarin, CEO, EV Cargo.

About EV Cargo

EV Cargo is a global logistics and technology-led supply chain solutions provider. Underpinned by world-class technology and innovation, EV Cargo offers a powerful solution for international freight delivery, warehousing and distribution solutions to help businesses grow. With the best people in the industry, EV Cargo ensures global brands benefit from a distribution chain with worldwide reach via an unrivalled multimodal transport portfolio.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

