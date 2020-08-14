Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Announces Tender Offer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (“CPREIF” or the “Fund”) which offers Class S Shares (CPRSX), Class T Shares (CPRTX), Class D Shares (CPRDX) and Class I Shares (CPREX), announced today that the Fund’s Board of Directors has approved a tender offer for up to 5.0% of the Fund’s aggregate net asset value (“NAV”), subject to the right to purchase additional shares representing up to 2.0% of the Fund’s NAV without amending or extending the offer. The tender offer will be conducted at a price equal to the Fund’s NAV per share of common stock on the day on which the tender offer expires. The Fund intends to commence its tender offer on or about September 16, 2020, with the expiration of the tender offer currently expected to be October 15, 2020.

The tender offer will be made, and the stockholders of the Fund will be notified, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other applicable rules and regulations. The tender offer described in this announcement has not yet commenced. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Fund. The tender offer will be made only by an Offer to Purchase, a Repurchase Request Form, and related documents. As soon as the tender offer commences, the Fund will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, which will include an Offer to Purchase and related Repurchase Request Form. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE FUND SHOULD READ THESE DOCUMENTS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN THE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER. Documents filed with the SEC are available to investors for free at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov).

CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, the Fund’s investment manager, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”) became an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. In addition, the Fund’s securities sub-adviser, Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, consummation of the transaction automatically terminated the management and subadvisory agreements that were in place for the Fund prior to the transaction. LMPFA, Clarion Partners and Western Asset continue to provide uninterrupted services with respect to the Fund pursuant to management and subadvisory agreements that have been newly approved by the Fund’s stockholders.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request. For more information on CPREIF, go to www.cpreif.com.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS, CIRCULAR OR REPRESENTATION INTENDED FOR USE IN THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF FUND SHARES. THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS REGARDING PLANS AND EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FUTURE THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT ARE FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF WORDS SUCH AS “MAY,” “WILL,” “EXPECT,” “ANTICIPATE,” “ESTIMATE,” “BELIEVE,” “CONTINUE” OR OTHER SIMILAR WORDS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE FUND’S CURRENT PLANS AND EXPECTATIONS, AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING SUCH RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ARE CONTAINED IN THE FUND’S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 37 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm has offices in major markets throughout the U.S. and Europe. With approximately $57 billion in total assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of both debt and equity real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its more than 350 domestic and international institutional investors. More information is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About Western Asset Management

Western Asset Management is one of the world’s leading fixed-income managers. With a focus on long-term fundamental value investing that employs a top-down and bottom-up approach, the firm has nine offices around the globe and deep experience across the range of fixed-income sectors. Founded in 1971, Western Asset has been recognized for an approach emphasizing team management and intensive proprietary research, supported by robust risk management. To learn more about Western Asset, please visit www.westernasset.com.

About Franklin Resources, Inc.

Franklin Resources, whose principal executive offices are at One Franklin Parkway, San Mateo, California 94403, is a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. As of June 30, 2020, after giving effect to the transaction described above, Franklin Templeton’s asset management operations had aggregate assets under management of approximately $1.4 trillion.

