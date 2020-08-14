Kebotix Announces ArcTern Ventures as Investor in Automated Chemicals and Materials Discovery Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kebotix, a Cambridge-based technology platform company for new chemicals and materials, announced ArcTern Ventures as a major investor in its Series A funding that raised $11.4 million. The funding, announced in the spring, was led by Denmark-based Novo Holdings, a leading international life science investor.

As Kebotix’s second-largest backer, Toronto-based ArcTern Ventures is instrumental as the startup scales operations and accelerates R&D efforts to generate discoveries of urgent global importance – a key theme within ArcTern’s portfolio of cleantech companies.

“We’re looking for companies that solve big problems related to climate change and sustainability,” said Murray McCaig, ArcTern co-founder and managing partner. “Kebotix brings to our portfolio a unique platform technology that can significantly mitigate environmental impacts of chemicals in the market today, enable rapid acceleration in the adoption of new planet-positive technologies across a range of industries and use cases, and shave years and millions of dollars off this timeline by bringing the chemical discovery process into the 21st century.”

ArcTern joins a list of investors that includes One Way Ventures, Flybridge Ventures, Baidu Ventures, Embark Ventures and Propagator Ventures, in addition to Novo.

“Proud as we are to be part of one of North America’s leading cleantech venture funds, Kebotix considers ArcTern Ventures as more than an investor,” said Dr. Jill S. Becker, Kebotix CEO and founder. “We see ArcTern as a Canadian ambassador with close connections to our expanding ecosystem. Their offices are literally across the street from The Matter Lab, where Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Kebotix’s chief visionary officer and founder, is leading breakthrough research as professor of chemistry and computer science at the University of Toronto.”

A forthcoming announcement on Kebotix’s growth in Canada will be on the heels of this month’s news that the company has relocated its lab automation team to C2I, a chemistry-focused accelerator in Woburn, Mass., about 11 miles north of the company’s headquarters at The Engine in Cambridge.

Kebotix, launched in late 2018, engages with major players in the private and public sectors demanding breakthroughs in faster, cost-effective discovery of chemicals and materials. Among other macro efforts, Kebotix is dedicated to improving public health, championing sustainability and eliminating the production of hazardous substances through Green Chemistry solutions.

About Kebotix

Kebotix partners with the private and public sector in harnessing the power of its breakthrough platform that combines artificial intelligence and robotic automation to discover chemicals and materials significantly faster and more affordably. Kebotix is backed by a growing, talented and dedicated team led by world-class scientists and serial entrepreneurs – plus the world’s first self-driving lab for materials discovery – to develop AI/machine learning roadmaps and define problems and solution properties for its partners, and solve the world’s most urgent problems for everyone else. Kebotix provides its partners technology access to its digital R&D solutions – including ChemOSTM – and complete end-to-end materials innovation programs to stay ahead of competition in the digital revolution. For more information, visit www.kebotix.com.

About ArcTern Ventures

ArcTern Ventures is a Toronto-based venture capital firm investing globally in breakthrough clean technology growth companies addressing climate change and sustainability. ArcTern was founded by Murray McCaig and Tom Rand around the belief that the accelerating transition to a greener economy will disrupt all industries and present a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity for both outsized financial returns and positive environmental impact. For more information, visit www.arcternventures.com.