e.l.f. Cosmetics Makes TikTok History Again By Launching the First-Ever TikTok Reality Show

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics is launching another TikTok innovation, this time introducing the first-ever TikTok reality show, inspired by the brand’s commitment to empowering people to go after their dreams. Dubbed “Eyes. Lips. Famous.”, the new show offers three lucky creators the opportunity to build their skills with some of TikTok’s most notable influencers, Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, and Seth O’Brien. In addition to participating in the “Eyes. Lips. Famous.” show winners of the contest will win a brand sponsorship, with a $5,000 contract to represent e.l.f. Cosmetics on TikTok. And they receive a year’s worth of e.l.f. products!

Beauty enthusiasts everywhere are invited to enter the contest for a chance to become #EyesLipsFamous. To enter, fans simply follow @elfyeah, create and upload a public video showing why they should be chosen to be #eyeslipsfamous; and tag the video with @elfyeah and #eyeslipsfamous by August 20, 2020.

Avani, Madi and Seth will help judge the contest, and they will announce the winners by dueting their entries on TikTok! The three contest winners will then participate in the “Eyes. Lips. Famous.” show. The show features the winners attending a virtual “beauty camp,” where they will get feedback, advice, and pro tips from Avani, Madi and Seth, as well as other beauty experts. The “Eyes. Lips. Famous.” show airs on e.l.f.’s TikTok channel, @elfyeah, starting in late September. During the month-long show, the entire TikTok community will be invited to participate in the weekly challenges. We will all get to watch and learn as our winners receive expert advice from the influencers and others. Ultimately, the whole TikTok beauty community will level up their skills, so we can all become a little more #eyeslipsfamous.

“Celebrating the unique beauty of every eye, lip and face is fundamental to our DNA. It’s in our name and inspires us as a company. We are committed to creating a culture where all individuals are encouraged to express their truest selves and empowered to succeed,” said Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Beauty. “With Eyes. Lips. Famous. our intention is to rise up others by elevating and amplifying the voices of our community.”

"TikTok as a platform is designed to inspire, and as an early innovator, e.l.f. set the bar high for what it means to create truly authentic and unique content the TikTok community loves. We've seen their creativity shine in a number of campaigns where they tap into the participatory nature of our platform to create a unique experience for our users,” said Katie Puris, Managing Director, Global Business Marketing, TikTok. “With authentic, creative content that could only be found on TikTok, e.l.f continues to listen to the TikTok community and give their audience new ways to engage with their brand."

Fans should visit @elfyeah on TikTok for more information, and http://www.elfcosmetics.com/promotion-details/sweepstakes-contest-rules for an official description of the contest, detailed information on how to enter, an official description of the contest prize, and other important information.

About e.l.f. Beauty:

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the acquisition of the pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL People in February 2020, and a new lifestyle beauty brand created with Alicia Keys expected to launch in 2021, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting investor.elfcosmetics.com

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence.

Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com