Modus Announces Integration with Box to Power Customized Content Distribution for Sales Teams

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modus, today, announces an integration with Box (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, to power content distribution for sales teams through a custom-skinned app controlled by the secure governance of Box. Through this integration, content is available instantly to sales reps even without a Wi-Fi or data connection, and use is trackable through analytics.

“Our salespeople now have fast, easy access to content, no matter where they are. Modus helps us organize and distribute approved content to our sales reps through an automatic sync with Box.”

VP of Marketing at an Enterprise Med Tech Company

Highlights of the Modus integration with Box:

Two-way sync with Box for always-compliant content distribution to field & channel sellers.

Respect for custom metadata, auto expire, workflows, security and permissions set in Box.

Updates files in Box to push through Modus to your entire sales team or channel partners.

Offline availability of content with auto-sync once devices in the field are back online.

Organizations that integrate Modus Sales Hub with Box also receive access to smart tools that help sales reps initiate better conversations and engagement with buyers to get sales done. This includes just-in-time learning for sales training reinforcement, customer microsites for buyer follow-up with content and collaboration through a chat messaging feature, notifications when buyers engage, digital sales showroom capabilities, and analytics on learning completion, content usage, and engagement.

The ability for customers to configure and customize (white label) the Modus Sales Hub helps organizations ensure the brand is represented consistently in the field and the intuitive interface makes adoption easy as the app fits into the sales workflow. “For Box users, the addition of Modus offers a configurable app that looks custom,” says Ryan Michals, Senior Solutions Engineer at Box. “It's an easy-to-use GUI with impressive searchability. Everything is very streamlined, and I thought it was very slick.”

“We’re intent on helping our customers bridge critical systems and rethink sales enablement to ensure that sales reps can access exactly what they need to have better conversations and engagement with buyers to get sales done,” says Orrin Broberg, CEO, and co-founder of Modus. “An automated sync with Box that ensures reps always have the most current, compliant content at hand is an important part of winning that outcome.”

About Modus:

Modus helps direct and indirect sellers transform sales engagement across the buying journey to get sales done—on any device, whether online or offline. The Modus Sales Hub is intuitive, mobile, and powered by AI to provide predictable, instant access to the most impactful content, simplify the creation of interactive content, keep sellers relevant with microlearning, and automate lead capture and follow-up workstreams. With clear visibility into content and trade show performance, and seller capability, Modus contributes to the success of world-class brands, including Caterpillar, AT&T, Toro, Stanley Black & Decker, Optum, and Phillips. More than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals rely on Modus to get sales done. Find out why at www.gomodus.com.

About Box:

Box (NYSE: BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for 70% of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.