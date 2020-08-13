Kansas City Southern Joins Global Network of Operation Clean Sweep®

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that it has formally joined the global network of Operation Clean Sweep® – the Plastic Industry Association’s and American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division’s campaign to reduce pellet, flake and powder loss for greater product stewardship and environmental protection. OCS reaches all aspects of the plastics industry and is being adopted globally through the Global Declaration of Solutions to Marine Litter.

“ As a transportation provider, this is an important initiative and a direct way that KCS can work toward eliminating plastic waste in the environment,” said KCS executive vice president and chief marketing officer Mike Naatz. “ We are committed to adopting and implementing the Operation Clean Sweep® program of best management practices to reduce pellet, flake and powder loss for the protection of the environment.”

“ As part of KCS’ Health, Safety, Security and Environmental Commitment Statement, we affirm, to all our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, shareholders, and the public, our commitment to safe, healthy, and secure operations,” said KCS executive vice president and chief operating officer Jeff Songer.

Specific initiatives now underway in the U.S. and Mexico include development of a transload environmental compliance evaluation program for facilities on KCS property; incorporation of OCS Best Management Practices into the company’s storm water pollution prevention training; and referencing the OCS Program Manual in future plastics transload agreements.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.