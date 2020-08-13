Bimbosan and ProAmpac Announce ProActive Renewable Bio-Based Packaging for Baby Nutrition

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, announced that it is producing its first ProActive Renewable products for the baby food market with Bimbosan®’s newest premium baby formula, cereal supplements & cereal paps.

The new bag, which utilizes 65% bio-based resin in the sealant layer, was a collaborative innovation between Bimbosan, a producer of premium specialty baby food, and ProAmpac.

“As the trend toward more organic options for baby foods and formula continues to grow, so does the demand for sustainable packaging alternatives. The ability to create a bag containing renewable material that is designed to meet the unique requirements for organic baby formula without sacrificing barrier properties or graphics is what makes ProActive Renewable a remarkable innovation,” says, Adrian Haeberli General Manager for ProAmpac’s Global Flexibles Division.

Bimbosan’s premium baby formula, cereal supplements & cereal paps utilizes ProAmpac’s ProActive Renewable solution, containing a bio-based resin that comes from non-fossil fuel sources. The flat-bottom form fill sealed bag contains more than 65% bio-resin in the sealant layer and results in the total package being comprised of over 40% bio-based material. The cultivation of bio-resins utilizes carbon dioxide and released oxygen to give bioplastic a negative carbon footprint.

“By reformulating and optimizing the polyethylene sealant layer, we were able to reduce the weight of the final packaging by 10%,” states Manuel Jaggi, Product Development and Innovation Manager for ProAmpac. “Adding to the sustainable design of the package, it is foil-free while still offering excellent barrier to protect from light, moisture, oxygen and mineral oils that would alter or even rot the sensitive powder inside,” continued Jaggi.

“Bimbosan has always had the claim to produce special and sustainable products for babies. This is expressed in various aspects of the company philosophy. For example, no palm oil is used in production, local suppliers are considered, and a large number of the products are produced in organic quality. The fact that ProAmpac's primary packaging can now also be produced in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way supports our efforts to leave an intact environment for our children,” stated Daniel Bärlocher, General Manager from Bimbosan.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability offerings contact Nathan Klettlinger (Nathan.Klettlinger@Proampac.com) or go to ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.