Spatially Health Has Developed a Vulnerability Map to Help the Health Foundation of South Florida Lead COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spatially Health has created a map that reveals geographic locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties where prevalent social, racial and economic disparities make the populations vulnerable to health problems. With the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks in these areas, the Health Foundation of South Florida will use the map to determine where testing sites, community outreach and other mitigation strategies will have the greatest impact on these vulnerable communities.

The map was developed by Spatially Health specifically for the Health Foundation, which wanted to improve its strategy in managing the health risks of these underserved communities. In addition to identifying where these areas of disparities exist, the map also captures at the census block group level where the Health Foundation and its community partners should set up coordinated initiatives, such as testing sites and outreach efforts, to reach the highest number of people, especially those under 65 years of age, to return them safely back to work.

“It is critical that our response to COVID-19 and our efforts to reduce transmission among the most vulnerable in our community be grounded in truly local insight and data so that we can implement coordinated and effective interventions,” said Health Foundation of South Florida Board Chair Everett Wilson. “Spatially Health’s data-driven platform is helping guide our decisions, recommendations and plans to ensure everyone in our community receives the support they need.”

“The Health Foundation is leading our community in managing its response to this pandemic,” said Hillit Meidar-Alfi, Ph.D., CEO of Spatially Health. “Our tool is helping them efficiently and effectively develop mitigation strategies for these underserved and at-risk communities so that they feel and know they’re supported in trying to stop the spread of this virus.”

ABOUT SPATIALLY HEALTH

Spatially Health, a data analytics and predictive modeling health tech company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, optimizes and translates data into information that healthcare business stakeholders can use to turn conceptual strategies into practical operations. To find out more about how Spatially Health works with healthcare clients to provide data-driven analytics and spatial intelligence insights that can improve the health of certain areas or populations, visit SpatiallyHealth.com or connect with @SpatiallyHealth on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT HEALTH FOUNDATION OF SOUTH FLORIDA

The mission of Health Foundation of South Florida is to invest in and be a catalyst for collaborations and policy and systems changes that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low to moderate-income populations. Established in 1993, the foundation has awarded nearly $131 million to nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org or follow us on Twitter @HealthSFL.