PR3 Management by Progress Residential® Announces Strategic Alliance with Quinn Residences

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PR3 Management, the national single-family rental property management platform of Progress Residential®, is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic alliance with Quinn Residences, a South Florida-based developer of purpose-built, single-family rental (SFR) communities. Under the terms of the agreement, Progress Residential® will handle the leasing and operation of Quinn Residences’ SFR communities across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The first community to begin leasing is Drayton Park located in Pooler, Georgia.

“ We are very excited about this alliance with Quinn Residences. Quinn Residences builds well-appointed and incredibly high-quality homes, in sought-after locations, which fit perfectly with the existing Progress Residential® portfolio. The Drayton Park community is a great example of that. It’s located within the highly desirable Savannah Quarters master-planned community in Pooler, just minutes outside of historic Savannah, Georgia, and will have access to an amenity center with a resort-style pool. The 97 homes in Drayton Park offer a variety of three- and four-bedroom floorplans that include high-end features such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank floors and beautiful wood white cabinets,” said Scott Baad, Head of PR3 Management.

“ Quinn Residences offers entire communities of single-family homes, exclusively for rent, in sought-after neighborhoods such as Savannah Quarters.” said Richard Ross, Quinn’s President. According to Ross, Quinn Residences was founded with the belief that there exists a large community of families and individuals that are renters by choice, who also prefer the comforts and conveniences of house within a community instead of an apartment. “ We engaged PR3 Management to handle property management services for our communities because they understand exactly the challenges that property owners like Quinn Residences face, and they have a track record of delivering not just strong operating results, but also great service to residents.”

About Quinn Residences

Quinn Residences is a real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating well located, purpose-built, single-family rental homes, located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods in the belief that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. Quinn’s inviting communities lay the foundation for residents to flourish and enjoy life to the fullest, allowing them more time to focus on what matters most: creating unforgettable memories at home. For more information visit https://live-quinn.com/, call 866-784-6673 (866-QUINNRE) or email info@live-quinn.com

About PR3

PR3 Management by Progress Residential® is a market leader in intelligent single family rental (SFR) management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions designed to streamline operations and optimize asset performance. Powered by Progress Residential®, a recognized leader in the SFR industry with nearly 40,000 homes in 19 markets, PR3’s clients have access to the business intelligence, strategic services, smart tech, and logistics platform originated and optimized by Progress® - the same platform that is already revolutionizing the SFR space. PR3 and Progress Residential are currently managing in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Memphis, Miami, Nashville, North New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Sarasota, South New Jersey/Philadelphia, Tampa and Tucson. For more information about PR3, visit https://rentprogress.com/about-pr3/, or contact info@rentpr3.com.