CSG and Clean Republic Form Strategic Alliance to Offer Market-Leading Pathogen Protection Products and Services

Cleaning Services Global (CSG), a leading provider of products and services related to pathogen protection and "back-to-work" solutions, and Clean Republic, a leading maker of innovative hospital-grade disinfectants and sanitizers, have formed a strategic alliance which will bring together the companies' products, services and expertise in pathogen mitigation in support of the continuing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the alliance, CSG and Clean Republic will collaborate to deliver tailored solutions across many sectors including: airlines, hospitals, school systems, retailers, and hospitality/resort properties.

“Our world has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses, large and small, are now embracing new disinfecting routines and protocols to keep their customers, employees, and students safe and healthy,” said Jim Cherundolo, Managing Partner and CFO of Cleaning Services Global. “We are excited to be working with Clean Republic to accelerate the delivery of our leading-edge solutions into the market.”

Jake Piccoli, Co-Founder and COO of Boulder-based Clean Republic, commented, “Businesses must adapt to this ‘new normal’ that we are all now experiencing, with new thinking, new technologies and new standards. This is why we approach the market as a health and wellness company rather than another chemical solutions provider. We don’t just provide solutions that are less toxic alternatives to that which is commonly available, but we teach our clients how to effectively use these solutions – this is where our relationship with CSG plays a pivotal role.”

A Full Line of Eco-Friendly Solutions

Clean Republic’s Disinfectant + Sanitizer product is EPA-registered for use against SARS-CoV-2, as well as several other viruses and bacteria including Norovirus, Rhinovirus, MRSA and HIV.

Complementing this offering, CSG delivers market-leading products, such as electrostatic sprayers and services, to assist customers with the design and implementation of their pathogen protection programs.

Also offered, EvaClean’s Protexus electrostatic sprayers have quickly been adopted by many large companies across the US as the preferred distribution method for disinfecting. Delta Airlines has incorporated EvaClean sprayers into their “Delta Clean” program, enabling operators to disinfect up to 3x the surface area, including hard-to-reach spaces, in a fraction of the time. Clean Republic products are deployed across the hospitality and spa sector, university system and professional sports franchises.

About Cleaning Services Global (CSG)

Cleaning Services Global, LLC, located in Chicago, is a global provider of products and services related to pathogen protection and “back-to-work” solutions, to support any type of environment. The company provides a broad range of infection solutions, equipment (EvaClean, Victory) and training services, to help effectively eradicate deadly pathogens like Coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza, Candida Auris and more. These breakthrough products and services are currently being used in airlines, airports, hospitals, hotels, retail businesses and government buildings in their efforts to eradicate harmful pathogens and effectively reopen their operations. Learn more at www.cleansg.com.

About Clean Republic

Clean Republic (www.clean-republic.com) is based in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in Knoxville, Tennessee, Buena Vista, Colorado, and Encinitas, California. The organization’s mission is to support and enhance public health through the use of eco-friendly, sustainable, and effective cleaning, sanitizing and disinfection solutions. Through its efforts, the Clean Republic team aims to create a healthier future for families, businesses, and the planet. For more information or to order Clean Republic for homes, schools, businesses, or institutions please click here. To learn more about the science behind Clean Republic, click here.