Kandi America Partners with Wrench to Offer Luxury Mobile Repair Service for Electric Vehicles

Kandi America is offering a special promotion for the first 1,000 pre-orders. Originally priced at $19,999 MSRP, the K27 is now listed as $17,499. With the $7,500 federal tax credit, this brings the price down to just $9,999 for eligible buyers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kandi is offering a special promotion for the first 1,000 pre-orders for each model. The K23 is discounted from $29,999 MSRP to $27,499. With the $7,500 federal tax credit, this brings the price down to just $19,999 for eligible buyers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GARLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced its partnership with Wrench, a mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solution that brings dealer-quality service to consumers and fleet customers across the U.S.

This follows Kandi America’s recent announcement opening pre-order sales with special promotional pricing in advance of its official August 18 virtual launch event. Pre-orders for the K27 and K23 models can be made at Drive.KandiAmerica.com by submitting a fully-refundable $100 deposit to secure the order. The vehicles will be available for delivery starting in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“As we bring America’s most affordable electric vehicles to the market later this year, we are committed to ensuring consumers receive the highest level of customer service – from the moment they pick up their Kandi EV through the entire life cycle of the vehicle,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “This partnership with Wrench allows us to deliver on that promise by providing a mobile vehicle maintenance and repair service at the convenience of Kandi EV drivers, which is a privilege that previously has been reserved for luxury vehicle owners.”

With this partnership, Kandi America and Wrench have established the first-of-its-kind electric fleet agreement to provide onsite, high quality, contactless service for any warranty issues. Wrench allows users to schedule vehicle maintenance and repair service with full-time, W2, ASE-certified technicians who service the vehicle onsite at the customer's destination of choice. This relationship allows customers to access best-in-class service, even if they are not located near a Kandi dealer partner.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to eliminate headaches and decrease the time and money spent on vehicle upkeep by offering high quality full service, on-site vehicle maintenance and repairs when and where drivers need it,” said Ed Peterson, CEO of Wrench. “Together with Kandi, we’re providing Kandi EV owners with peace of mind knowing that they can schedule on-site, contactless maintenance and repair for their vehicles at their convenience so they can continue to enjoy driving their Kandi vehicle uninterrupted.”

Kandi America will unveil additional information during its virtual launch event at 10 a.m. CST on August 18. To register for the event and K23 giveaway, please visit www.DriveKandi.com.

For more information, visit Drive.KandiAmerica.com or www.Wrench.com.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), DBA “Kandi America”. Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquire SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit Drive.KandiAmerica.com.

About Wrench

Wrench is the mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solution that brings dealer-quality service directly to consumers and fleet customers across the U.S. With full-time, ASE-certified mobile mechanics, Wrench provides full-service auto repairs and maintenance that users can schedule at their location of choice via the Wrench mobile app. Each Wrench service request comes with a fixed price or customized quote, with savings of as much as 30 percent versus traditional dealer service repairs. Wrench performs a wide range of repairs and maintenance on all types of cars and trucks, saving users money, hours of travel and waiting room boredom. Wrench is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, WA with investments from major venture capitalists, including Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital and Tenaya Capital and Marubeni Corporation. To learn more, please visit: www.wrench.com.

