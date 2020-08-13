With a Strategic Partnership and Enhanced Integrations UJET and Kustomer Further Extend their Go-to-Market Relationship

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET Inc., the ultra-modern cloud contact center for customer-focused enterprises, today announced a partnership with Kustomer, to offer businesses UJET’s cloud-native, multimodal omnichannel contact center solution, seamlessly alongside the standout experiences and omnichannel interactions of Kustomer’s SaaS CRM platform. The partnership brings both UJET and Kustomer’s human-centric and innovative solutions together for a more innovative CCaaS and CRM integration and customer journey unification.

According to UJET’s 2020 State of Customer Experience Report, 60% of contact center professionals said they lack confidence that their contact center data is being used effectively, and only 7% said that their technology stack is well integrated. The integration of UJET and Kustomer provides contact center and customer service teams with rich, unified, and centralized data within the agent interface, helping them streamline their workflows, increase productivity, and provide reliable and personalized customer experiences at scale.

“Like Kustomer, UJET is focused on making customer service more relevant to today’s enterprise,” says Vikas Bhambri, SVP of Sales and CX at Kustomer “Their contact center technology is a natural complement to Kustomer’s enterprise CRM platform and we look forward to sharing this combined offering with the market.”

Great customer experience starts with unifying CCaaS and CRM data. UJET’s Agent Adapter eliminates multiple tools and simplifies the agent interface so all visual and contextual information is presented in a single view. UJET evaluates customer data, endpoints, and contextual metadata to route customers to the appropriate agent and passes data to the Kustomer CRM at the beginning, during, and end of the session in an automated manner, significantly reducing post-session work.

“While the adoption of cloud-native contact center technology has been steadily rising, today’s challenging global conditions have drastically accelerated digital transformation. Now, the immediate requirement is for next-generation cloud solutions that help companies decentralize their workforces and establish business continuity capabilities,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Business Officer, UJET. “Kustomer was a natural partner for us as we look at providing businesses with the modern stack they need to deliver holistic customer experience transformation.”

To learn more about the partnership and request a personalized demo of the UJET and Kustomer integration visit: https://ujet.co/request-a-demo/

About UJET

UJET offers the world’s most secure, scalable all-in-one cloud contact center platform, developed specifically to transform customer experiences for the digital economy and smartphone-era. The UJET Mobile SDK enables ultra-modern digital and in-app customer service, with seamless experiences and actionable data across voice, chat, email, and self-service channels. Deep CRM integrations and an amazingly intuitive administration support automated operations and provide consistent customer interactions across sales and support. UJET has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in CRM Customer Service and Support and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises including Google Nest, Instacart, Wag!, and Atom Tickets.

UJET is PCI-DSS, SOC I, II and III, HIPAA, GDPR, FINRA, GDPR, ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and EU-US Privacy Shield compliant.

Learn more at www.getujet.com.