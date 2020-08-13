SIMON Expands Annuities Marketplace as Symetra Joins Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) today announced a new partnership with Symetra Life Insurance Company (“Symetra”) in a move that expands SIMON’s annuities platform and digital marketplace for wealth managers with the addition of Symetra fixed indexed annuities and structured variable annuities. Both product lines are now available on SIMON’s Marketplace, which provides in-depth pre- and post-sale analytics to financial professionals serving the retirement needs of clients.

Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON, said: “The annuities industry is rapidly evolving as advisors rethink traditional portfolios while looking for a balance between accumulation and income. SIMON engages advisors with a holistic, interactive experience giving them the tools to easily navigate the annuities landscape and in turn have better solutions and conversations with their clients. We’re thrilled to welcome Symetra to SIMON, and to offer their products to advisors on our platform.”

Advisors can now seamlessly find and explore Symetra annuity products and features, run powerful allocation and income analytics, and access product-specific marketing literature—all from directly within SIMON’s interactive platform. The Symetra product lineup will expand to include fixed annuities later this year.

“Symetra is committed to helping advisors and their clients thrive in an ever-changing world,” said Kevin Rabin, Vice President, Retirement Products at Symetra. “By bringing our products to SIMON’s Marketplace, we can highlight features beyond rates to help advisors make better-informed decisions with their clients and give wholesalers a digital tool to underscore the benefits annuities can bring to financial planning—protection, growth potential and guaranteed income in retirement.”

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for wealth management professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 30,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $3 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the wealth management experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment and insurance solutions to financial professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Symetra Life Insurance Company

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.