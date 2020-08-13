HB NEXT and Passpoint Security Announce COVID-19 Safety Partnership

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HB NEXT, the leading company in workplace safety, is proud to announce a new partnership with Passpoint Security, to help businesses and schools re-open safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Passpoint Security is a top IT and security firm, providing expert knowledge on creating a seamless experience for solution users. Both companies are headquartered in the metro Atlanta area.

The companies are working together to implement an innovative, comprehensive solution known as Clear2. Clear2 combines a thermal scanning kiosk, made in the U.S. by Meridian, with a mobile app to identify employees, students, or visitors experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Users can read through the latest CDC COVID-19 prevention guidelines and complete a short health questionnaire on a daily basis. Telehealth appointments are easily accessible within the Clear2 app to assist users in getting evaluated by a qualified medical professional for COVID-19 testing. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer an easy way for employers to protect their workers from COVID-19,” said Tony Middlebrooks, Chief Executive Officer at HB NEXT. “Clear2 represents our commitment to workplace safety, high quality services, and cutting-edge technology.”

Clear2 is the only health screening solution on the market that features Cloud-based software, allowing company administrators to track and manage user-supplied data for compliance purposes. The solution is customizable for any workplace, affordable, and has already been deployed successfully at several schools and businesses across the U.S. “Utilizing our security expertise ensures that all user information is protected and secure,” said Yvette Johnson, Managing Partner at Passpoint Security. “There is a delicate balance between contact tracing to prevent the spread of infection and upholding HIPAA privacy regulations.” Clear2 is designed to do both.

A short video that explains the Clear2 process is available here. To schedule a demo or learn more about Clear2, call 678-336-1350 or visit www.clear2solution.com.

About HB NEXT

HB NEXT has been a leader in workplace safety since 1999, creating solutions for the nation’s largest commercial and residential contractors, general industry, and electric power utilities. Built on a strong foundation of construction knowledge and technical savvy, HB NEXT is known for innovation in the safety and compliance realm. A suite of software services, including flagship products SafetyCloud, Sequence OMS, and StormCloud, protect thousands of workers and businesses each day. Clear2 is the latest offering, a complete health screening and compliance solution designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. HB NEXT is the only company in the U.S. providing comprehensive services focused on workplace safety and environmental compliance, such as software, consulting, field inspections, and an extensive catalog of accredited safety training. Visit www.hbnext.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook Twitter, and Instagram for more information.

About Passpoint Security

Passpoint Security is a woman-owned company with a straightforward commitment to meeting the goals and objectives of our clients. With over 50 years of combined experience in the IT and Security industry, Passpoint Security brings industry-leading experience in threat and vulnerability management as well as a strong skillset in governance, risk, and compliance strategy.