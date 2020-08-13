Digital.ai and Scaled Agile Expand Partnership to Help Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation and Deliver Greater Business Value

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital.ai, the creator of the industry’s first Intelligent Value Stream Platform, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Scaled Agile, creators of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®), the world’s leading framework for enterprise agility. The newly expanded partnership builds on more than a decade of support for enterprise agile methodologies, including SAFe 5.0, and enhances Digital.ai’s ability to help enterprises leverage agile practices to accelerate digital transformation and drive business value.

With the addition of Platform Plus to its existing Gold Transformation partnership, Digital.ai enters an elite class as one of only two companies worldwide to hold the dual partnership combination with Scaled Agile. Under the expanded agreement, Digital.ai will work collaboratively with Scaled Agile on marketing and product development, and provide resources and services to customers as well as other partners.

According to the 14th Annual State of Agile™ report, 95 percent of companies surveyed are practicing agile development and more than half say their organizations are currently implementing value stream management or plan to do so, making these two approaches a natural fit for enterprises focused on growing and improving their digital business.

“In today’s environment, we are seeing an increased focus on business agility and an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformations,” said Derek Holt, General Manager of Agile & DevOps at Digital.ai. “As an innovator in value stream management and an eight-time leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, Digital.ai is uniquely positioned to help enterprises leverage these technologies and approaches to improve their digital business, drive value for their organizations, and overcome the modern challenges of extremely distributed teams. We look forward to working with Scaled Agile and the SAFe community to help our customers realize these objectives.”

Powered by an AI/ML-driven analytics engine, the Digital.ai Intelligent Value Stream Platform provides a unified value stream solution, including enterprise agile planning with application security, continuous delivery and release orchestration, and continuous testing to help organizations align software development value streams to business outcomes.

“Working with strategic partners like Digital.ai represents our commitment to helping enterprises deliver innovative solutions to its customers in the shortest sustainable lead time,” said Chris James, Chief Executive Officer of Scaled Agile, Inc. “Digital.ai’s experience in agile transformations combined with their Value Stream Management Platform is an invaluable asset for organizations looking to enable intelligent decision making and accelerate business results.”

