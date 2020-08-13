PrimeSource Expands Distribution of GRX Gloves®

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrimeSource Building Products, Inc. is expanding distribution of its hand protection line, GRX Gloves, into The Home Depot and Lowe’s stores across the country. The home improvement warehouses are the latest addition to an already extensive dealer network including lumberyards, hardware stores and .com sites currently stocking the brand.

“With demand for hand protection at an all-time high, new customers are coming on board at an explosive rate,” says Tom Rossetti, Director of Product Management. “The GRX Glove brand provides three essential benefits: comfort, fit and performance. All are delivered by our exclusive Palmwick™ Technology, which provides a breathable palm and top of hand, keeping hands dry and comfortable throughout the work day.”

The GRX Gloves assortment includes 28 styles, including contractor grade, cut resistant gloves with multi-faceted hand protection. The Cut Series offers ANSI-ISEA cut levels ranging from A2-A6, while the Professional Series offers exceptional breathability and fit. With an intense focus on innovation, PrimeSource continues to drive expansion of the GRX Glove line into new segments.

“We are particularly excited about the launch of our new Ladies Work Wear line, bringing the professional-grade quality of our Cut Series gloves to our smartly designed womens’ collection. The women’s workwear market is underserved by the current hand protection offerings in the marketplace, and we are proud to be leaders in driving change,” said Allyson Horst, Senior Director of Marketing for PrimeSource.

With integrated comfort, fit and performance technologies, competitive pricing and increased social focus on personal health and safety, GRX Gloves are the preferred choice in hand protection for both professionals and DIYers alike. More information may be found at grxgloves.com.

About PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.

PrimeSource is the leading domestic wholesale distributor of fastening solutions and building materials. Home to the Grip-Rite®, GRX® and Pro-Twist® brands, as well as other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages world-wide supply chain capabilities and 34 distribution centers throughout the United States to source and distribute products for all phases of residential and commercial construction, including: nails, screws, collated fasteners, pneumatic tools, compressors and accessories, roofing products, insulation, gypsum accessories, weather protection, adhesives and sealants, contractor bags, poly sheeting, building accessories, concrete accessories and fencing. For more information, please visit www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.