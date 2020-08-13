FIS Doubles Applications Covered by Service Level Agreement; Reduces Service Disruption Period to As Little as Ten Minutes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuing its commitment to providing world-class levels of service and system uptime to its clients, financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) said today that it has doubled the number of cloud-based applications covered by its industry-leading service level agreement (SLA), while reducing the designated service disruption period to as little as ten minutes.

Under the SLA, the company will issue financial credits to clients using selected FIS applications should those clients experience service disruptions caused by FIS lasting longer than a designated period of time. The SLA now covers 74 cloud-based solutions from FIS – more than twice the number as when the agreement was announced last year.

FIS has extended the SLA to cover additional U.S. banking applications as well as selected Worldpay merchant solutions applications in the U.S. and the U.K. The service disruption periods designated in the SLA vary by application and range from 10 to 60 minutes, not including scheduled downtime or pre-planned maintenance.

“ At a time when organizations require constant availability for their critical applications, the expanded SLA demonstrates our confidence in the reliability of our world-class global delivery network,” said Bruce Lowthers, president, Banking and Merchant Solutions at FIS. “ We have invested significantly in cloud-enabling our global network and today more than 70 percent of our applications run in the FIS secure cloud. We are committed to continuing to grow the number of applications covered by our groundbreaking SLA and extending the benefits of this agreement to more of our clients around the world.”

FIS plans to showcase its expanded SLA, as well as a range of innovative new technologies and solutions, at its virtual InFocus client conference next week.

