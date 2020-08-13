Phreesia Partners with AdventHealth to Provide Zero-Contact Intake Across its Hospital and Ambulatory Care Settings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is proud to announce it has partnered with AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare systems, to provide patients with a safe, contactless intake experience across more than 1,000 AdventHealth hospitals, physician practices and urgent care centers.

“ Using Phreesia has helped us scale an intake workflow that reduces exposure between patients and staff during in-person visits,” said Jessica Baird-Wertman, Vice President of Operations for AdventHealth’s Physician Enterprise. “ Zero-Contact Intake allows patients to use their mobile device to check in from wherever they feel most comfortable and safe while also protecting staff from face-to-face interactions.”

AdventHealth initially planned to launch Phreesia at a select group of ambulatory practices in mid-April, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated those efforts. Within one week, Phreesia launched its Zero-Contact Intake at nearly 1,000 ambulatory practices via remote implementation. Zero-Contact Intake supports no-waiting-room workflows, including mobile check-in from patients’ homes or cars. In early June, AdventHealth also went live with Zero-Contact Intake across its nearly 50 hospital campuses.

“ We’re honored to support AdventHealth during this critical time in healthcare delivery,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “ We’re happy to see patients using Phreesia within the AdventHealth consumer app, and we’re committed to collaborating with the organization over time to meet their needs.”

The health system is leveraging Phreesia’s advanced, bidirectional integration capabilities across a broad range of patient access and EMR solutions, including Cerner Millennium and athenahealth, to deliver a unified intake experience to patients and staff.

During the 90 days since go-live:

More than 980 ambulatory clinics, 44 hospitals, 44 urgent care centers and the organization’s new health park began using Phreesia’s Zero-Contact Intake and embedded APIs

More than a half million patients have checked in via Zero-Contact Intake

80% of those patients checked in ahead of time using Phreesia Mobile

More than 80% of all patients rated their Phreesia check-in experience favorably

“ Phreesia has been an incredibly responsive and adaptive partner who continually works to meet our evolving needs in an increasingly complex healthcare environment,” said Brianna Miller, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Consumer Operations for AdventHealth. “ At the same time, they’ve worked alongside us to protect our community while ensuring patients receive the critical care they need.”

