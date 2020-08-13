It’s Never Too Early for Pumpkin Spice Beverages at Joe Muggs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seasonal flavor lovers … rejoice! Pumpkin spice season has arrived a bit early and pumpkin-themed beverages are back at all Joe Muggs locations, because why not?

“For the second year in a row, Joe Muggs is the first coffee cafe in the country to start brewing the most anticipated drinks of fall,” said Matt Krenza, Vice President of the Food Division at Books-A-Million. “Coffee lovers raved last season at the early release of our coveted pumpkin spice flavors, so we thought, why not give people what they want even earlier this year! We invite guests to savor that first taste of the impending season at Joe Muggs with one of our many fall-themed drinks.”

Specialty drink lovers are invited to try Joe Muggs’ signature Pumpkin Spice Frappe, Pumpkin Spice Latte and more, with customizable options like Oregon Chai or classic Apple Cider for the perfect fall pairing. Alternative offerings at Joe Muggs include the Ghirardelli White Chocolate Caramel Frappe, mocha frappes, fruit smoothies, Oreo Candy Blast and cold brew, along with signature coffees and teas. Cozy up with a new fall release from Books-A-Million and pair it with a decadent pumpkin beverage from Joe Muggs to set the tone for crunchy leaves and the cool, crisp weather to come.

For more information, visit booksamillion.com/joemuggs.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).