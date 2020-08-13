DivX Grants Element Electronics Patent License for Digital Video Technology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, announced today that it has reached an agreement to grant Element Electronics Holdings, LLC, a leading U.S. television manufacturer, a patent license covering DivX’s digital video technology patents in the United States. Element thereby joins the growing list of companies around the world that have access to DivX’s portfolio of video patents.

DivX’s inventions and technologies have driven the progress of high-quality digital video as it has spread through the internet to every platform and screen size imaginable. As a result of the announced agreement, Element will be able to practice DivX’s patents in its Smart TVs and other television products manufactured, sold and distributed in the United States.

“We are delighted to conclude an agreement with Element that reflects the strength of DivX’s patent portfolio, and welcome them to our growing family of licensees,” commented Brian Way, DivX’s CEO.

“We are impressed by DivX’s long history of innovation in video technology and are pleased to sign a license that gives us access to these important technologies for use in our smart televisions,” commented Vlad Kazhdan, Element’s Co-President.

DivX plans to continue its patent licensing as a world leader in the research and development of digital video technology.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped over 1.5 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.

About Element

Element Electronics manufactures and markets state-of-the-art TVs, monitors, and sound bars with advanced design, unwavering quality, reliability, and support… all for an affordable price. A portion of Element products are proudly assembled in the U.S.A. You can shop for them at retail stores nationwide and online. Learn more at www.elementelectronics.com.