GTY Technology’s Questica Partners with Ellucian and Becomes Ethos Connected

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its budgeting and transparency business unit, Questica Software Inc. (“Questica”) has achieved Ethos Connected partner status with Ellucian, a leading provider of software and services built to power higher education.

“Questica is honored to be working with Ellucian to offer integrated solutions that assist higher education institutions with advancing their strategic goals,” said Craig Ross, President and CEO of Questica. “Together our companies will help colleges and universities modernize their business processes, discover new financial opportunities, and deliver better outcomes for their students and community.”

Through Ellucian Ethos, the Questica Budget Suite seamlessly integrates with Ellucian Banner, a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, for a secure, continuous flow of real-time data. As an Ethos Connected partner, Questica will better serve the higher education community by enabling data-driven decisions and coordinated business processes that drive results and enhance the end user experience. Questica Budget is a comprehensive and collaborative cloud-based solution for operating, capital and salary budget preparation. Using Questica Budget, colleges and universities can also conduct full-time employee and enrollment reporting, funding gap and revenue analysis, capital project planning, and reserve analysis. In addition, Questica OpenBook is a sophisticated data visualization tool that connects to Questica Budget for transforming budget data into engaging visuals that inform and educate higher education stakeholders.

As a result of this partnership, Questica’s end-to-end budgeting and transparency solutions support Ellucian’s mission to empower higher education institutions with powerful tools to enhance their operations.

About Questica

For over 20 years, Questica has been working with public sector organizations - governments, hospitals and healthcare facilities, colleges and universities, K-12 schools and non-profits - to better enable data-driven budgeting and decision-making, while increasing data accuracy, saving time and improving stakeholder trust. Customers are using our Questica Budget Suite to drive budget transformation by creating a single source of data truth. For more information about Questica, visit questica.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

