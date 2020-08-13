Entrust Datacard Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification Under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Entrust Datacard’s TruCredential Issuance Software now can interface with the OnGuard® access control system to streamline the process from credential issuance to facility access.

"Entrust Datacard has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface between its TruCredential issuance solution and the OnGuard system. The web-based interface allows LenelS2 access control customers to use Entrust Datacard’s TruCredential software to create and issue credentials," said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. "We look forward to Entrust Datacard’s continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."

The TruCredential Software Suite makes it easy to create, issue and manage secure IDs and credentials. The suite empowers customers to meet a wide range of needs, from basic photo IDs to high-assurance credentials, with several offerings designed for large and small organizations. With the TruCredential Suite, you can scale easily from a single workstation or user to a multi-workstation, enterprise-wide application with expanded functionality.

"Entrust Datacard is pleased to simplify the ID and credential issuance experience for OnGuard access control system customers. The secure interface between TruCredential and OnGuard draws identity data from the OnGuard system of record and updates user information back to the OnGuard database. The result is a streamlined process for credential creation, issuance and management using TruCredential software,” said Jagdish Rebello, Access Control Software Senior Product Manager, Entrust Datacard.

