YOOZOO Games Reaches Cooperation With Five Polytechnics in Singapore to Facilitate Development of Gaming Industry Talents

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 13th, the Singapore subsidiary of YOOZOO Games (YOOZOO Singapore) announced that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with five polytechnics in Singapore to jointly carry out scientific research, teaching and practical projects. The five polytechnics are Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic.

Through this cooperation, YOOZOO Singapore will provide polytechnic students studying game design and software engineering with opportunities to get hands-on industry experience, including internship opportunities, workshops and case studies. The cooperation will also create job opportunities for polytechnic graduates. In addition, YOOZOO Singapore will jointly carry out scientific research and teaching projects with the polytechnics and provide lecturers with industry-relevant experience.

Qin Liu, Managing Director of YOOZOO Singapore, said: "We are looking forward to cooperating with Singapore's top polytechnics. This is a win-win opportunity for all parties. It not only provides industry practice opportunities for the teachers and students, but also strengthens YOOZOO's scientific and technical research capabilities. YOOZOO has always attached great importance to talent development and hope that this cooperation can strengthen the company's local talent pool in Southeast Asia, helping to improve the overall talent quality in the local gaming and technology industries, leading to high-quality development in the industry."

As an important component of YOOZOO's expansive globalization strategy, YOOZOO Singapore was established in 2018 to carry out game publishing and business operations in Southeast Asia. It has successfully released the Southeast Asian version of Saint Seiya: Awakening, Light of Thel and other products. In 2019, YOOZOO Games established an AI Innovation Lab in Singapore to develop the company's AI business development, which has become a strategic field for YOOZOO in response to the technological advances of the industry.

YOOZOO Singapore attaches great importance to local talent recruitment and training and long-term cooperation with partners in the education industry. In April, during the implementation of the "circuit breaker" isolation measures, YOOZOO donated ¥3 million worth of laptops to students from five polytechnics in Singapore to help the students transition to online classes during the epidemic.

