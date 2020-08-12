J&J Green Paper’s Innovative New Paper Solution Aims to Combat Paper Packaging Waste

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J&J Green Paper, an innovative paper products technology firm based out of Miami, spent the past eight years developing an inventive and cutting-edge solution to the critical issue of paper waste, more than half of which is produced for packaging. J&J Green Paper’s unique compound is organic, biodegradable, compostable and completely recyclable, meaning that discarded J&J Green Paper products could be thrown in consumers’ gardens without any detrimental effects to the environment, in addition to saving water and trees that are wasted during the traditional recycling process.

“We have created unique, environmentally friendly pellets that produce water resistant coatings for paper and paper packaging without the use of toxic oil-based products. Companies and consumers no longer have to sacrifice quality to promote the environment,” pointed out Raul Sanchez-Elia, president of J&J Green Paper.

In a step that will revolutionize the paper industry and contribute to a more sustainable future, J&J Green Paper licensed its proprietary sustainable paper product formula to CST Green Resources Limited (CST) of Hong Kong in a deal with undisclosed terms. CST plans to manufacture paper products using J&J’s breakthrough technology in facilities in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore with plans for eventual distribution throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The CST licensing deal is projected to replace 50,000 tons of polyethylene during the first year with the expectation of reaching 300,000 tons by year three. To put those numbers in perspective, 50,000 tons of the J&J compound would equate to 26 billion 9-ounce coffee cups alone.

The CST deal is the first step in J&J’s global expansion strategy to make its cost effective and environmentally responsible technology available to companies worldwide who see the need to adopt greener product approaches for their business operations.

Discussions are underway with a number of companies in different parts of the world regarding the use of J&J technology for paper and paper packaging. The company expects to announce additional deals to in the coming months.

For more information, visit jjgreenpaper.com.