Rishi Sunak Visits UK Manufacturer of COVID-19 Analysis Equipment

MIDDLESBROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IT-IS International welcomed Rishi Sunak to their UK R&D and Production facility where he got hands-on with their MyGoTM qPCR instrumentation that is currently being deployed in six continents to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rishi Sunak, MP for Richmond said “It is great to see British engineering at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.”

Rishi was very keen to learn more about the technology behind the MyGoTM qPCR instrumentation and their application – especially with regards to mobile COVID-19 analysis and the fact that results can be achieved in as little as 30 minutes from a swab using GeneMe UK’s FRANKD test, which can then be sent automatically to people’s phone via the free Yoti app.

IT-IS international are located within Rishi Sunak’s constituency of Richmond, North Yorkshire. Rishi also spent time speaking with the talented IT-IS International team, from their Head of Production – who used to work within the local steel industry – to a young apprentice starting her career in life science.

Dr Rod Fuerst, CEO of IT-IS International said “We are privileged to be able to produce successful products that enable practical biological analysis, especially given their potential to impact the outcome of the current pandemic. The whole team was delighted to see their achievements recognised by the Chancellor of the Exchequer.”

Andrew Wheeler, Co-Founder of Geneme.UK said “MyGo manufacture some of the best PCR machines on the market and they are an excellent fit for our FRANKD test. The team at MyGo have been very supportive of our efforts to bring the FRANKD test to market. The combination of MyGo, GeneMe UK and Yoti is a perfect example of British companies working together to combat COVID-19.”

IT-IS International are currently increasing their production capacity to keep up with the surge in demand for their MyGoTM qPCR instrumentation - being deployed in mobile COVID-19 testing locations globally to help open up economies - and these efforts were positively reinforced by the Chancellor’s visit.

About IT-IS International

Founded and staffed by people with a passion for technology, for over 10 years IT-IS has been delivering high-performance technology for real-time PCR. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from molecular biology to software engineering, IT-IS provides products from bespoke system development to off the shelf MyGo real-time PCR machines.

About GeneMe UK

GeneMe UK is the official UK distributor of the FRANKD test. FRANKD is produced by GeneMe Sp. z o.o. a leading biotech company, specialised in genetic testing.

FRANKD stands for Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic based, Kit or COVID-19, Detection and is a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) as recommended by the WHO for testing for SARS-CoV-2. However, unlike standard tests for COVID-19, that use RT-PCR technology, FRANKD uses modern RT-LAMP technology.

The GeneMe FRANKD test has been independently validated with 97% Sensitivity and 100% Specificity. GeneMe uses a special patented enzyme for virus detection.

Yoti is a UK based digital ID and credential management platform used widely in the UK and Globally. For more information visit https://www.yoti.com/