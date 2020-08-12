iProov Partners With Evernym to Simplify Onboarding and Device Binding for Personal Identity Management

LONDON & CATONSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, the leading provider of biometric authentication technology for Genuine Presence Assurance, today announced its partnership with self-sovereign identity (SSI) specialists, Evernym.

Evernym is the market leader in SSI, working with over 100 organizations in the technology, government, nonprofit, finance, insurance, communications, and healthcare sectors to issue, accept and verify portable digital identity credentials.

iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology is being integrated into Evernym’s enterprise-grade SSI platform and consumer mobile app, Connect.Me. Based on the most advanced decentralized identity technology, Evernym’s Verity platform enables organizations and governments to issue, accept, and verify credentials with individuals that serve as digital proofs of one’s identity. This technology gives people total control over their identity and personal data, while providing the freedom of being able to take and use these credentials anywhere, and allowing organizations to deliver more seamless and secure experiences for their users.

iProov technology will be used to provide high assurance during the online onboarding of a remote consumer. It will also be used to protect the crucial processes of binding an individual to their device and the credentials stored on it.

Most decentralized identity solutions use on-device biometrics or PIN codes to authenticate the user as the rightful user of a credential, which limits the use cases in which they can be sufficiently trusted. With iProov Genuine Presence Assurance, a simple biometric facial scan confirms that the user is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against criminal impersonation, credential sharing, and spoof attacks, and allows a device to be safely attached to the user’s digital identity as quickly and simply as possible.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO at iProov, said; “ iProov and Evernym are pioneers in digital identity. We’re setting new standards in security, privacy, and usability. iProov is delighted to be supporting the self-sovereign identity community by partnering with one of its very founders.”

Steve Havas, CEO at Evernym, said; “ Evernym is constantly enhancing every aspect of our platform and service to meet the needs of our production customers. iProov shares our commitment to security, privacy, and putting users first, and their technology will allow us to take further steps forward in empowering people with control over their personal data.”

About iProov

Founded in 2011, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding, logon, and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank, ING and others. iProov’s unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, replay attacks, and the emerging threat of deepfakes. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Evernym

A market leader in portable credential technology, Evernym develops software and applications to help organizations around the world build more trusted, digital relationships. Evernym is the original creator of Hyperledger Indy, the Sovrin Network and the Sovrin Foundation. The company was founded in 2013 and is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, visit www.evernym.com.