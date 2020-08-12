Imricor Announces Sales Collaboration with Optoacoustics

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (Company or Imricor) (ASX:IMR), the global leader in MRI-guided cardiac ablation products, is pleased to announce a sales collaboration with Optoacoustics Ltd, the world leader in innovative, high performance optical communication solutions for magnetic resonance (MR) applications.

The collaboration establishes a formal relationship between Imricor and Optoacoustics to facilitate the introduction of the IMROC IRTM Wireless Multichannel Communication System to Imricor customers. IMROC provides wireless noise cancelling MRI headsets that can be used by up to 8 participants simultaneously, including the patient. The system was developed specifically for use in iCMR environments.

Given the noise and complexities of MRI, normal conversation can be difficult during iCMR procedures. The IMROC IR System is the first multichannel wireless audio system in the world to operate without RF. The system uses light waves for transmission with no impact on MRI imaging, enabling calm, clear dialog between doctors and technicians.

“Optoacoustics is a well-known company in the communication space. The technology is very innovative and supports our overall strategy of bringing cardiac interventions into the iCMR,” said Nick Twohy, Imricor’s Director of Marketing.

Imricor products are specifically designed to work under real-time MRI guidance, with the intent of enabling higher success rates along with a faster and safer treatment compared to conventional procedures using x-ray guided catheters. Imricor is the first and only company to offer cardiac ablation devices for use in the MRI environment.

Dr. Yuvi Kahana, CEO and Co-Founder of Optoacoustics, stated, “We're thrilled and excited - it's hard to imagine a better fit for IMROC. Imricor's advances in cardiac catheter ablation highlight the productive benefits of simple, comfortable communications among iCMR staff, and IMROC provides the most effective and robust noise cancelling solution available.”

About Imricor

Please visit http://imricor.com/investors/about-imricor/ for more information about Imricor, Foreign Ownership Restrictions, and Forward-Looking Statements.

About Optoacoustics

Optoacoustics Ltd is the world’s leading provider of noise cancelling optical headphones and microphones for MRI. Please visit http://www.optoacoustics.com/medical for more information.