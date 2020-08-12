PCT LTD Provides Update of Authorized Distributors and Supplemental Registrants

LITTLE RIVER, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) continues to gain market share by increasing their network of distributors and US EPA supplemental registrants. Through strategic expansion of this network, PCTL is actively expanding their footprint and serving more geographical regions and markets.

PCT Corp., the operating company, currently has three levels of distributorships, with active entities operating at each level.

Level 1. A level 1 distributorship is a reselling distributor. Companies at this level purchase fluids from PCT Corp. and resell it under the Hydrolyte® name.

The company’s current list of distributors is illustrated in the table below:

DISTRIBUTOR NAME & LOCATION PCT LEVEL DISTRIBUTOR NAME & LOCATION PCT LEVEL ABC Medical, Puerto Rico 1 *Fort Wayne (PCTL) Fluid Depot, IN 3 ACE Janitorial Supply Co., Inc., NY 1 Germ Pro, LLC, NJ 2 Advanced Environmental Solutions, OK 3 Germinator Mobile Sanitizing, GA 1 BioBlasting, NJ 3 HOCl Connectors, LLC, MO 1 Box BioScience, NC and SC 3 HypoFoggers, LLC, SC 3 ClearPoint Chemicals, AL and TX 2, 3 Proguardeum, Inc., NV 3 Collaborative Technologies, CA 2 ProTools Express, CA 1 Diamon-Fusion International, GA 2 *Sapphire Disinfectant Services, LLC, FL 3 Digital Ally Inc., KS 3 Seriously Clean, Ltd, MO 3 Earth Safe Solutions, LLC, CO 3 Tree of Life SC, LLC, SC 1 eOn Mist, LLC, MO 3 Trieu Technologies, IL 1 Focus Treatment Solutions, PA 1 * Companies have affiliation with PCTL and are developing fluid depots, bottling plants and/or other capacities for

PCTL currently has distributorships in 17 states and Puerto Rico. Additional international expansion efforts are ongoing as well. As part of PCTL’s expansion efforts, strategic distributors will be added in key regions and markets over the course of the next several months. Each distributor undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to being approved and entering into an agreement with PCTL.

“This is a highly competitive market,” explains PCT Corp. President Bill Prince, noting that the company has not, in the past, released information about some of their distributors outright. “In some circumstances, certain distributors need a little time while they establish and grow their business, but they then welcome attention to their market launches.”

Additionally, PCTL is working on unveiling a new distributor directory website which will include contact information for each distributor as well as additional information on PCTL’s EPA registered solution, under US EPA Registration No. 92108-1. The distributor-centered website, http://www.pctcorporation.com, will be linked to the Company’s other active websites (http://www.para-con.com and http://www.pctcorphealth.com) and is in the development process at this time.

“Due to high demand, we wanted to provide an outlet for those interested parties to find and contact the authorized distributor in their area,” says PCTL CEO Gary Grieco. “Our distributors are a key portion of our business as well as our growth strategy. They assist in promoting the Hydrolyte® brand. Anything we can do to point people in their direction is a win for everyone.”

Additional News and Corporate Updates:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

