Express Partners with S5 Stratos on Innovative Assortment Planning Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S5 Stratos Inc. (S5), a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) products company focused on retail and CPG industries, today announced that the apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) completed the implementation of S5 Assortment, a retail assortment planning application that uses AI and machine learning to track changing consumer demand and predict selling patterns at a hyper-localized level.

S5’s AI-Driven platform powers a suite of business planning applications that embed advanced data science into user-friendly workflows, empowering everyday users with easy access to deep insights and recommended actions.

By coupling a powerhouse AI-driven platform with intuitive planning workflows, the S5 Assortment Planning application elevates the assortment planning process by helping retailers determine what products to carry, how much to buy by size, and when and where products should be offered. By providing visibility into customer trends and shifting market dynamics, S5 Assortment enables retailers to make smarter decisions related to the development of future product strategies and personalization of each offer. With extensive coverage for omnichannel pre-season and in-season planning across both fashion and basic product types, S5 Assortment provides a holistic solution that eliminates spreadsheet-based tools, streamlines processes, improves decision quality and increases organizational agility.

“ To support our new go-to-market approach, we identified an opportunity to modernize our order management and assortment planning systems with next-generation technology that will improve data integrity and reduce manual work,” said Matt Moellering, President and Chief Operating Officer, Express. “ S5 Stratos has been a great partner on the development and implementation of this new AI-powered solution, which seamlessly integrates with our existing technology platforms, allowing us to make faster, better decisions.”

“ A large part of effectively servicing today’s consumer lies in understanding data. As retailers face unprecedented challenges in gaining and holding market share, they need solutions that can quickly read and interpret data, and present relevant insights and recommended actions. S5’s solutions effectively put the power of advanced data science directly into the hands of the end-user, empowering better decisions and greater adaptability, which ultimately forges more agile organizations,” said Chetan Anand Gabri, CEO and Co-Founder, S5 Stratos. “ By using S5’s AI-driven platform, Express is blazing the trail for modern retail and pioneering a new era of consumer-centric strategies in retail.”

About S5 Stratos, Inc.

S5 Stratos is a cloud-based solutions provider offering an AI-centric platform focused on the Retail and CPG industries with predictive analytics solutions for product planning, forecasting, inventory optimization, replenishment, and allocation. Leveraging advanced data science, machine learning, and AI on a massively scalable distributed cloud computing platform capable of gleaning insights from billions of data points, S5 offers a powerful suite of flexible, intuitive solutions designed to unlock value in business planning processes. S5 Stratos, Inc. is based in Dallas TX. For more information, please visit www.s5stratos.com.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual-gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality, and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through the design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.