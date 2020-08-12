Smartsheet Helps Forbes Identify Actionable Data to Drive Deeper Audience, Marketing Partner Engagement

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Forbes has implemented Smartsheet to help identify actionable data to drive strategic business decisions.

The world’s biggest business media brand with an ever-expanding portfolio of products and services online, on social, in print and through events, Forbes needed a dynamic platform that could manage and support its growth. Using Smartsheet, Forbes has standardized its approach to program management providing cross functional teams with transparency and visibility across key initiatives for both internal and external stakeholders. This integrated process helps the teams uncover data that was previously not seen before.

“Sales and marketing are becoming increasingly interconnected and require a solution that breaks down silos between the two so business leaders have access to the right insights and the right time to make impactful decisions,” said Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer at Smartsheet. “Forbes’ innovative approach will not only deepen their relationships with customers and partners, but these insights give them the ability to be agile when opportunities present and create efficiencies that will continue to scale across their business.”

“We’re constantly developing new products and services and we rely on data to drive our decision-making,” said Jessica Sibley, Chief Revenue Officer at Forbes. “With Smartsheet, our team gets quick and effective insights into the progress of our programs, allowing us to make executive decisions in real time through actionable data. The result is better engagement with our customers and better counsel for our marketing partners.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on June 8, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.