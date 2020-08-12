Apex Clean Energy Announces Sale of 500 MW White Mesa Wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Clean Energy today announced the sale of White Mesa Wind, located in Crockett County, Texas, to an unnamed buyer. When complete, the 500 MW White Mesa project will be the third-largest single-phase, single-site wind farm in the United States, following the largest—the 525 MW Aviator Wind, also developed by Apex and located in West Texas.

The deal includes a number of power purchase agreements that Apex negotiated with corporate customers: an aggregation of global technology leaders, a Fortune 500 energy technology company, a Fortune 500 leader in materials engineering solutions, among others—including Apex’s largest-ever power purchase transaction.

“White Mesa Wind illustrates the continued and robust demand for renewable energy projects with strong attributes, including a remarkable wind resource and negotiated offtake agreements,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “Apex is pleased to bring this project to fruition, deliver the myriad benefits of clean power to these corporate customers, and support and strengthen the Lone Star State.”

White Mesa Wind is expected to complete development this year and enter commercial operations in 2021.

